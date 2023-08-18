Strawberry Girl makeup is in. Here are the products you need to get the viral look

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With trends from “latte girl” to “tomato girl,” this summer has been the season of “girl” aesthetics. And thanks to Hailey Beiber’s recently-viral “strawberry girl makeup” tutorial on TikTok, the new buzzy beauty look has taken a life of its own.