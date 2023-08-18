Strawberry Girl makeup is in. Here are the products you need to get the viral look

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
With trends from “latte girl” to “tomato girl,” this summer has been the season of “girl” aesthetics. And thanks to Hailey Beiber’s recently-viral “strawberry girl makeup” tutorial on TikTok, the new buzzy beauty look has taken a life of its own.
According to Google, in the U.S. alone, searches for “strawberry girl makeup” have more than doubled over the past week. On TikTok, the hashtag #strawberrymakeup has 119.4 million views, with beauty creators creating thousands of videos showcasing their own versions of the look.
Though the products used by creators to achieve the aesthetic vary, the idea remains the same: A heavy red, peach or light-pink blush is paired with a berry-hued lipstick, a shimmery highlighter and a light-brown eyeliner to get an effortless, foundation-free, summery pink glow. A handful of self-applied, faint freckles mimicking strawberry seeds completes the look.
Whether you’re just now finding out about the trend or you’ve already been on the hunt for the right products to achieve the look, Glossy has you covered. Below, a full list of the makeup and skin-care essentials you need to pull off the popular “strawberry girl” aesthetic.
