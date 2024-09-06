John Varvatos makes its return to NYFW with new leadership and a new vision

The first day of New York Fashion Week Spring 2025, on Friday, was also a number of firsts for John Varvatos. It’s the first fashion show the brand has held in five years, its first since it came out of bankruptcy four years ago, its first without brand founder John Varvatos who left the company in 2020 and the first collection under the supervision of new vp of creative Karl Aberg.

Aberg, who joined the company in May, described the show as a “reintroduction” to the brand. Held on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the show was titled “Kiln & Craft.” In another first, it was a presentation format, with models placed around the venue where guests could freely roam around and inspect the clothes on models, on display and read a statement from Aberg about the intention behind the collection.