Luxury Briefing: The Met Gala’s new ROI playbook

The Met Gala, held on the first Monday in May, has long been fashion’s biggest stage. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” asked brands to participate in a nuanced fashion conversation and challenged them to show cultural fluency by focusing on Black dandyism and tailoring, commercial readiness and the ability to sustain a viral moment well beyond the steps of the Met.

“This theme fits where luxury is right now,” said Wendy Zajack, luxury branding expert and adjunct faculty at Georgetown University. “It’s about the tension between classic tailoring and modern edge. You saw people explore gender fluidity and reinterpret tradition — that’s where fashion sits culturally.”

Few navigated that duality better than designer Sergio Hudson, who dressed 18 attendees, including Quinta Brunson, Stevie Wonder, and WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart — the New York Liberty players were making their Met debuts. “I wanted the world to see what we could do,” Hudson said. “Though we are a small, independent brand, we are capable of competing with the larger houses. It’s great to have this much visibility, I just hope it translates into sales.” The designer delivered one of the night’s most resonant statements by outfitting the WNBA players in sharp, color-coordinated suiting with exaggerated shoulders and nipped waists — a direct nod to the legacy of Harlem dandyism.

By 8 p.m. EST, social media analytics platform Dash Social tracked over 350,000 posts and 90 million engagements tied to the event. While Zendaya’s look led in raw engagement with more than 313,000 impressions, Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa generated the most mentions: Jennie had 79,000 while Lisa had 50,000, and both drove millions of interactions, leading the night’s digital conversation. Hudson’s looks were not included in the Dash Social data.

Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look, featuring imagery resembling Rosa Parks, became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, with sentiment split between admiration and scrutiny because of the placement of the faces across Jennie’s shorts. “Jennie and Lisa were the top conversation drivers,” said Quinn Yung, senior manager of insights at Dash Social. “Jennie’s Instagram post, in particular, saw 1.6 million engagements, the highest of the night.”

In this environment, the old metrics don’t cut it. “Brands used to count posts. Now they ask: ‘What did that post set in motion?’” said Alison Bringé, CMO at data analytics platform Launchmetrics. On Wednesday, Launchmetrics is launching a tool called Voice Echo, which is meant to quantify the buzz around brand moments like the Met Gala and campaigns. The firm’s data shows that 77% of media impact value now comes from indirect buzz — a halo of earned media, influencer commentary and fan content.

Designers who understand how to fuel that Echo will reap the rewards.

“It’s about being thoughtful with who we dress,” said Hudson. “For example, I dressed John Imah, the founder of AI shopping platform SpreeAI. His technology could evolve the fashion business. Collaborations like that help make the connection.” Others on the red carpet who were not celebrities but instead business moguls included Isha Ambani, a retail businesswoman and daughter of the richest man in India, who is worth $108 billion. For designers like Anamika Khanna, who dressed Ambani, dressing high-profile individuals offers immediate rewards in terms of visibility and potential business growth.

Hudson also credited the Gala with drawing in new private clients, his core business growth metric. “We already have some new prospective clients. That’s the most direct indicator of ROI,” he said. “We’re a fashion business, so our main priority is selling the clothes.” Hudson did not disclose a ballpark range of new clientele.

Other brands took cinematic approaches. Flanked by the Tommy and Dee Hilfiger and Sofia Richie, Damson Idris arrived in a Swarovski-studded F1 racing suit before revealing a tartan tuxedo by Tommy Hilfiger. The actor and the brand played into the F1 theme ahead of the release of Damson’s F1 film co-starring Brad Pitt in June. While the brand is not doing costuming for the film, it is leaning into promotion through its association with the actor.



Other artists delved into “Superfine” references. Musician Sam Smith wore custom, Jameel Mohammed-designed Khiry jewelry referencing André Leon Talley’s emerald brooch. Actor Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a Sabyasachi ensemble that channeled Black dandyism through the lens of Indian maximalism. And tennis player Venus Williams, styled in kelp-green couture that nodded to the brand’s sports-heritage roots, gave Lacoste its first-ever Met Gala moment.

Zajack said the ROI of Met Gala participation isn’t always immediate, but the long tail is real. “In an age where attention is so fragmented, these are the rare moments that capture it all at once,” she said. “Whether you’re a mass brand like Gap launching a premium capsule like Gap Studio, or a fine jeweler like Pandora or Swarovski working to move upmarket, being part of the conversation changes how you’re perceived.”

The 2024 Met Gala generated $1.4 billion in MIV. While 2025’s total is still being tallied, the early data points to deeper resonance, thanks to more cohesive brand strategies and cultural alignment.

At F1 Miami, PatBo shifts gears on brand experience

For PatBo, Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix was both a spectacle and a strategy play. The Brazilian brand hosted a basketball-themed party during the race weekend, which took place May 3-4, trading its usual influencer lunches for a client-first activation. “We’re doing something more energetic,” said founder Patricia Bonaldi. “It’s another approach, bringing our clients into the experience.” Private clients based in Miami were invited to the event.

An estimated 275,000 people attended this year’s Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Friday’s crowd skewed younger — under 35 — and more middle-income, signaling that F1 is becoming more than just a luxury event. And that spells opportunity for a wider variety of brands.

Louis Vuitton showcased its bespoke trophy trunk as part of its 10-year partnership with F1, and Palm Angels activated around the race with exclusive product drops. PatBo, meanwhile, aimed to deepen customer loyalty through an intimate, hands-on experience — such experiences are a focus of the brand this year. “We were missing these moments that bring the brand alive,” Bonaldi said. “Now we’re dividing our budget to stay present.”

Miami, with its strong Brazilian and Latin American community, is central to that strategy as it ties to the Brazilian brand’s roots. “It’s not only about selling clothes,” Bonaldi said. “It’s where we build the brand and the community.”

Earnings

On May 6, Hugo Boss reported first-quarter 2025 revenues of €999 million ($1.13 billion), a 2% year-on-year decline, warning that weakening U.S. consumer confidence amid tariff and immigration uncertainties is dampening both domestic and tourist spending. However, it maintained its 2025 outlook and is implementing strategic sourcing shifts to other countries to mitigate potential risks.

Executive moves

Kering has reshuffled its executive ranks, appointing Mehdi Benabadji as CEO of Ginori 1735 and naming Federico Arrigoni, formerly Saint Laurent’s deputy CEO, as CEO of Brioni, with both moves effective immediately. The shakeup reflects Kering’s focus on tightening operational control and accelerating growth at its niche luxury brands, as it doubles down on craftsmanship and international expansion amid broader group challenges.

News to know

On May 5, the Met previewed its groundbreaking exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which opens to the public on May 10 and explores Black dandyism and menswear history. That evening, the Met Gala, cochaired by Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky, raised a record-breaking $31 million to support the Costume Institute. The exhibition marks the Costume Institute’s first show centered on race and its first menswear-focused showcase in over two decades. “Superfine” spotlights Black designers’ cultural influence and redefining narratives in fashion history.

On May 9, the interview series “Storytellers Spotlight” will debut a 30-minute Hulu special on Coperni’s collaboration with Disney. The special will include a look at the first-ever fashion show at Disneyland Paris during Paris Fashion Week and the making of its Disney Princess-inspired spring 2025 collection. Disney is doubling down on fashion as a brand strategy, using prestige partnerships and streaming to reposition its IP for a luxury audience.

