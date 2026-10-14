Inside Coach’s 19-stop plan to keep the Tabby in front of Gen Z

Coach is taking its Tabby handbag on the road with a traveling mix of live performances, artist conversations, product customization, photo booths and listening lounges.

Launched in New York on September 16, the latest Tabby Tour will visit 19 locations across the U.S., U.K., Japan, South Korea and China, with the program continuing into 2027. It is accompanied by a digital Spotify hub that drew more than 70,000 visitors in its first week. The companies did not provide a traffic target, but the rollout shows how Coach is developing what began as a seasonal activation into a recurring global marketing platform.

Seventy-five percent of visitors, or approximately 52,500 people, interacted with the brand’s “Track the Tour” Spotify page, according to campaign data Coach shared with Glossy. Almost 10,000 users opted to share their Spotify listening history with the experience, which analyzed their music tastes and assigned them one of six Courage Signs, a personality-based category describing how they express courage, along with a personalized playlist.

The tour will make 19 stops globally: Sixteen across the U.S., U.K., Japan, and South Korea will be through the partnership with Spotify, while three will take place through a separate QQ Music partnership in China. The China program begins with a festival in Chengdu on November 6, then travels to Shenzhen and Nanjing.

Spotify built the digital experience alongside the physical tour, including the Courage Sign feature, tour information and content from previous stops. Drew Sanders, Spotify’s global head of music business development and analysis, called it the platform’s “biggest, most custom sponsorship” to date.

“The Coach program is this lengthy tour,” Sanders told Glossy. “It’s this ongoing engagement, both in real life and tied to their media campaign digitally.”

The partnership builds on Coach’s spring Explore Your Story tour, which spanned more than 20 U.S. locations and 30 universities in China. Built around books as a “form of self-expression,” according to Silverstein, the physical activations included book exchanges, story walls, conversation spaces, and stations for customizing bookmarks and other leather goods. Across the tour stops, Coach recorded about 24,600 engaged visits, meaning attendees who participated in an activity, and 211,000 on-site impressions, including passersby and others who saw the activation without taking part.

Coach CMO Joon Silverstein said the spring tour changed how the company thought about the tour format. Attendees wrote messages for people they had never met to be picked up at later tour stops, remained at the activations to talk to one another and participated in “story sessions” — live conversations in which athletes, authors and students discussed their careers, identities and experiences with self-expression.

“We realized people want to do more than just visit an activation,” Silverstein told Glossy. “They want a role in the experience. They want to participate, contribute and shape what it becomes.”

The fall campaign began with Coach’s ethnographic research into Gen-Z consumers, rather than with a predetermined plan to pursue music.

“They shared that they really long to spend less time behind screens and connect more deeply in real life, but being fully present in the moment with other people can take courage and requires vulnerability,” Silverstein said. “Music kept coming up in those conversations as one of the most powerful ways they experience real-world connection.”

The tour opened in New York with a performance by artist Tinashe and drew nearly 700 visitors. Rachel Chinouriri, Nxdia, Fousheé and Alessi Rose are among the other artists appearing at selected stops. Coach has deliberately focused on rising musicians rather than attaching the partnership to a major festival, Silverstein said.

“Our goal is not to borrow cultural equity or be cool by being adjacent to the most on-trend things happening now,” Silverstein said. “We believe at Coach that we have an opportunity to create space for more voices and invest in the next generation of talent.”

The format is consistent globally, but the experience changes by market. In China, Silverstein said younger consumers often use particular songs and lyrics as shorthand for their feelings, so the QQ Music version gives lyrics a more central role. Product remains part of the experience. Coach created five limited-edition Tabbys, inspired by the campaign’s talent, and nine concert-ticket bag charms. One ticket splits into two pieces, allowing friends to keep one half each.

Still, Silverstein said the tour is designed to build consideration rather than operate as a direct sales event. The Tabby may attract shoppers into the Coach business, but once they reach its stores or website, the brand does not necessarily push them toward the same bag.

“Our job isn’t to push Tabby anymore,” she said. “Our job is to understand them, help understand the context behind the special moment they want to commemorate with a purchase and pair them with the bag that will be best suited to their life.”

That top-of-funnel strategy comes as Coach increases both sales and marketing investment. The brand’s revenue rose 24% to $6.9 billion in fiscal 2026, while parent company Tapestry increased marketing spending by approximately 20%. Tapestry attracted about 11 million new customers during the year, 35% of whom were Gen Z, according to the earnings report.

Coach did not disclose whether the new tour has increased store traffic, product searches or Tabby sales. Spotify said it will assess measures including awareness, intent and brand lift to determine success.

Silverstein said Coach nevertheless intends to keep investing in the platform. “There’s real value in consistency and focus from a brand, and we have built real equity around the Tabby Tour,” she said. “We will continue to invest in that further.”