Trendspotting: Tech ring jackets are growing in popularity as health tracker ring sales surge 

Fine jewelry brands are driving a new trend among wellness consumers: tech ring jackets that personalize or conceal health-tracking rings from Oura, Samsung, Ultrahuman, Reebok and RingConn.

One popular version, the Ring Jacket by Los Angeles-based Billie Simone Jewelry, has gone viral on TikTok and refocused the business in a few short months, said founder Chelsea Dodge.

The idea came to the longtime jewelry designer a year ago when she purchased an Oura ring to track her sleep, cycle and steps. “I knew I needed to, at least, make it for myself,” she told Glossy. “I started prototyping in September, and then, once I got the finished sample, I was like, ‘Wow, I love this. I’m just gonna post it [on TikTok and see what happens].”

The first version was 14-karat yellow gold, sandblasted to a matte finish and encircled with pavé diamonds. It’s designed to allow one’s tracker ring to slip into the jacket without disturbing the tracker’s connection to the finger.

The response was outstanding, Dodge told Glossy. She immediately put the ring into production, plus began making a gold-plated version for a fraction of the cost. She’s since added versions with and without diamonds, as well as styles in solid and plated white gold, rose gold, and sterling silver. Consumer prices range from $349-$2,150.

Billie Simone Jewelry has sold several hundred rings in a few months, she told Glossy.

Dodge has spent the last decade as a production and development lead for fine jewelry brands like Sydney Evan, Awe Inspired, Logan Holloway and Anna Beck. But launching the Ring Jacket has allowed her to quit her fulltime role to focus entirely on Billie Simone.

Dodge told Glossy that nearly every sale is from a new customer, and many customers were acquired on TikTok. Early adopters are women between 30 and 50 years old, primarily based in Texas, Florida and New York.

In many ways, 2025 was the year of the health tracker ring, with Oura selling more than 2 million rings globally and the overall market growing by 88% between January and July, according to Circana.

But Billie Simone Jewelry is just a small fraction of this burgeoning trend. There are several versions available, each offering different formats, stones, metals and looks.

For example, L.A.-based fine jewelry designer Suzanne Kalan offers stacking ring pairs that sandwich a tracking ring to hide it in plain sight. These are offered in a variety of metals and stones and range in price from $5,000-$25,000.

On the lower side of the price spectrum is a brand called Smart Ring Jackets from longtime North Dakota jeweler Brooke Jensen. She designs single-stone rings connected to two bands that allow one’s ring to slip inside, priced under $500. The result is a stacked look with a stone marrying the three rings.

There is also a burgeoning custom market for 1% shoppers. For example, Dubai-based Toi Fine Jewelry has a blinged-out version, complete with dangling diamonds, available by appointment only in the U.A.E. Prices are also available upon request.

The tracker ring jacket market mimics the rise of watch bands that rolled out to consumers shortly after Apple’s Watch launch in 2015. A decade later, there are endless watch bands to customize one’s Apple Watch, including offerings from Casetify, Coach, Kendra Scott and Brighton. Even Hermès offers Apple Watch straps in its signature top-stitched leather or orange color, priced from $375 to over $1,000.

The global electronic accessories market, which includes protective cases, chargers, earbuds and power banks, was estimated at $171 billion last year and could reach $276 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research.

But unlike the cottage industry that grew to service Apple Watch users, smart ring jackets are more complex to design and manufacture. No two tracker brands will fit the same ring mold, nor will different generations of trackers from the same brand fit into the same ring. This creates challenges for manufacturers as tech offerings, and their sizing, evolves. To increase her value proposition, Dodge offers a discounted take-back program that allows shoppers to swap their ring jacket for a new size when they upgrade their tracker.

There’s also a misconception that tracker ring jackets protect the ring from wear and tear, although consumers don’t seem to mind that they don’t, said Dodge. “[A lot of people ask me] ‘How does that protect your ring?’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Babe, it doesn’t protect your ring — we’re making it cute!’”