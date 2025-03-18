Beauty & Wellness Briefing: NAD support is the wellness industry’s new power category with stunning growth, momentum

This week, I checked in with wellness executives and renowned researchers leading the charge on bringing awareness to NAD, an essential co-enzyme that’s quickly become the buzziest term in longevity. The opportunity for consumer brands offering NAD support, whether through IV drips, oral supplements and drink mixes, or skin-care products, has grown exponentially over the past year thanks to breakthroughs in research and consumer understanding.

NAD is primed to be the beauty and wellness industry’s hottest new topic and ingredient category

After fully infiltrating the longevity sector, the NAD support product category is primed to make waves in wellness and beauty.

NAD is shortened for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a co-enzyme that naturally occurs in every cell of the human body but begins to diminish with age.

NAD is the bucket term for various forms, including NAD+ and NADH, which denote whether or not the formula has an electron, and NAD precursors, which are ingredients that support natural NAD production.



“The best way to describe [NAD] is a molecule that is essential for your body to produce energy and repair itself,” said Andrew Shao, Ph.D. and svp of global regulatory and scientific affairs for biotech company ChromaDex. “Your body, your cells and your tissues consume NAD when making energy from the food you eat and repairing damage that’s done to your cells and tissue.”

Dr. Shao compares the quick rise of NAD interest today to that of vitamin D in the ‘90s and aughts. “Vitamin D experienced an explosion in awareness because of early research that showed the tremendous promise of its link to health outcomes,” he told Glossy.

NAD’s popularity is rooted in similarly prolific science, and its potential is wide-reaching: The depletion of NAD levels in humans and animals is associated with diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, diabetes, heart disease and cardiovascular disease, among others. NAD support is believed to boost one’s metabolism, slow the effects of aging on the skin, boost energy levels and improve sleep, for example.

“NAD+ is gaining increasing attention in the world of wellness and beauty,” said Anna Keller, principal analyst of beauty and personal care, at Mintel market research. “As levels of NAD+ naturally decline with age, its supplementation has become synonymous with longevity and vitality, catching the attention of health-conscious consumers across the globe.”

A reduction in NAD levels is also believed to be associated with sun exposure, a high-fat diet, a sedentary lifestyle and alcohol consumption.

Top NAD product categories include IV drips and injections administered in medical or longevity spa settings, supplements and drink mixes, and topical skin care.

Ingredients fall into two main categories: NAD and NAD precursors, which are ingredients that support your body’s natural NAD production. According to several experts Glossy spoke to, evolving science is largely pointing to the potential of NAD precursors over NAD, which the body can struggle with processing. This is partially due to molecule size, with precursors being smaller. However, precursors also have more safety data and are more affordable, according to a 2023 study by the National Institute of Health.

ChromaDex is a leader in the space with 35 human clinical studies. Its hero ingredient, Niagin, is available in its Tru Niagen supplement and its August launch of Niagin IV, which is administered at Remedy Place, Next Health, Drip Hydration and many more wellness centers. A 30-day supply of Tru Niagen sells direct-to-consumer for $40 and up, while its IV offering sells for several hundred dollars per session, based on a variety of factors like the volume of the IV and the setting.

Another popular offering is Mimio Health, a company that was launched in 2023 by nutritional researchers Chris Rhodes, Ph.D. and Angela Zivkovic, Ph.D. The line was born in a research lab at UC Davis where Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Zivkovic spent years studying the impact of fasting on the body.

“We found that when people fast for 36 hours, there’s this unique set of molecules that are produced by the body that are really only elevated in a fasting state,” Dr. Rhodes told Glossy. “We found that those molecules [provided the] longevity benefits of fasting, so we screened through those molecules, looking for ones that had fasting mimetic abilities.”

Using a unique blend of NAD precursors, the team developed Mimio Health’s drink mixes, which sell for $90 for a 30-day supply. In layman’s terms, they trick the body into thinking it’s fasting, which is believed to promote a laundry list of positive effects like improved mood, less cravings, better energy and metabolism, improved metal cognition, and slower aging.



Dr. Rhodes, Dr. Zivkovic and co-founder Caitlin Beatty, grew the brand as the 11th cohort of UC Davis’s Venture Catalyst incubator program. It’s currently targeting similar breakthroughs to mimic the health effects of sleep, exercise and cold therapy through supplements.

Dr. Rhodes told Glossy that standing out in the saturated longevity space is its biggest challenge. After appearing on the longevity podcast The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey in February, the company’s monthly sales have surpassed $100,000.

Happy Aging is another brand gaining traction for its formulation, which is powered by precursors and recognizable antioxidants like resveratrol. Its NAD+ Longevity Shot, which can be consumed alone or added into sparkling water, sells for $54 for a one-month supply. The brand was founded by model turned wellness influencer Martha Graeff with Harvard-trained longevity expert Dr. Daniel Yadegar acting and medical director. It launched in October.



The duo saw white space around women’s health and how the longevity community engages women, especially those over 40. “Women’s longevity is often overlooked,” Dr. Yadegar told Glossy. “As a cardiologist, we learn very early on that heart disease is underdiagnosed in women and that many of the heart attacks that go untreated are in women. Thinking about cardiovascular disease, brain health and cognitive health as women go into perimenopause and menopause, how do we give them the ability to make good decisions for themselves?”

Part of this relies on education and community building, for which Happy Aging has a content site and distills its content across social media.



The skin-care category has invested in NAD support with as much vigor as wellness, albeit it a bit more quietly. For example, buzzy ingredients like niacinamide, resveratrol, niacin and many more are all NAD precursors.

French skin-care brand Caudalie was early to this category with its suite of resveratrol products launched in the 2010s with renowned Harvard longevity researcher Dr. David Sinclair. Today, resveratrol can be found in products from SkinCeuticals, PCA Skin, Augustinus Bader and many more brands. Meanwhile, niacinamide is a hero active ingredient for brands like The Ordinary, Paula’s Choice and Typology.

“NAD represents a cutting-edge opportunity to bridge [the beauty and wellness] industries,” said Mintel’s Keller. “By offering evidence-backed, multifunctional products, brands can tap into the growing demand for longevity-focused solutions. Companies that prioritize transparency, innovative formulations and engaging consumer education are likely to lead in this dynamic category.”

She sees five main NAD-focused category buckets thriving in the years ahead: advanced skin care, holistic supplements, functional beverages, customized longevity treatments, and cross-demographic solutions that target Gen Z and millennial shoppers.

The former is already a focus of ChromaDex: Dr. Shao told Glossy that Gen Z is the fastest growing demographic shopping Tru Niagin.

“NAD+ aligns with a deeper consumer shift toward preventive care, holistic health and sustainable beauty, positioning it as a crucial tool for brands to differentiate and thrive,” said Keller. However, “introducing NAD+ in global markets requires navigating various hurdles, including limited absorption rates of NAD+ in supplements, regulatory restrictions around precursors … in some regions, and consumer education on the ingredient’s benefits.”

Executive moves:

According to Bloomberg News, Sephora global president and CEO Guillaume Motte will oversee the Chinese operations of the retailer after Sephora Asia president Alia Gogi exited the company at the end of last year. It’s part of larger restructuring around sinking sales in the Asian market.



As previously reported by Glossy, Ulta Beauty has made several executive changes since the beginning of the year. This includes the promotion of Amiee Bayer-Thomas to chief retail officer and the merging of its digital and e-commerce teams under chief merchandising officer Monica Arnaudo.



Stila Cosmetics, which is currently undergoing a rebrand and restructure, appointed Steve Rosen as CFO and David Reece as COO. Rosen’s CV includes ZO Skin Health and ELC, while Reece’s background includes Ritual, Herbalife and Beautycounter.



News to know:

Walgreens — which closed 259 locations in 2024 on a path to shutter 1,200 of its 8,500 stores — has agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for nearly $10 billion. As previously reported by Glossy, American drugstores like Walgreens have experienced plummeting sales amid rising competition and costs, as well as razor-thin pharmacy margins reliant on prescription reimbursement.



Nancy Twine, founder and former CEO of Briogeo haircare, has partnered with Ulta Beauty on a grant and workshop program benefiting early-stage entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses. Applications will be accepted through March to fill 10 spots in the program, which includes workshops and an opportunity to pitch for a share of a $15,000 grant funded by Briogeo, Ulta and Twine’s podcast, Makers Mindset.

Prescription skin-care brand Apostrophe is closing. The company was acquired by Hims & Hers for $190 million in 2021. As previously reported by Glossy, Apostrophe was a power player in the rise of telehealth dermatology.



Fitness juggernaut Tracy Anderson launched her second fragrance last week. Called Spring Break Sweat, the perfume was made with Slate Brands and perfumer Florie Tanquerel. It is available DTC for $125 and in candle form for $65.



Economic turbulence continues to hurt low-income Americans, according to Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. “Our customers continue to report that their financial situation has worsened over the last year as they have been negatively impacted by ongoing inflation,” he said during an earnings call last week. “Many of our customers report they only have enough money for basic essentials, with some noting that they have had to sacrifice even on the necessities.”

Fashion house Louis Vuitton will launch color cosmetics under creative director Pat McGrath. Called La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the line will launch this fall with 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms and eight eyeshadow palettes.



L’Oréal-owned French skin-care brand La Roche-Posay has recalled acne treatments due to trace levels of benzene, a contaminant that forms in the manufacturing process of certain products. It’s just one of dozens of brands with benzene contamination, according to a new study from FDA released last week.

Stat of the week:

Beauty retailer Bluemercury saw foot traffic growth across its brick-and-mortar stores in January, according to location analytics firm Placer.ai. “Bluemercury appears to have the most momentum [among retailers studied], with visits growing almost 18% year-over-year in January,” according to a report released in early March by Placer.ai. Bluemercury was launched in 1999 and acquired by Macy’s, Inc. in 2015. The retailer currently has more than 180 brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. and is ranked as one of the top 10 brands to watch in 2025 by Placer.ai.

