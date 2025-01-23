Remedy Place’s Dr. Jonathan Leary: ‘Social self-care’ is the future of wellness

This is an episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industries. More from the series →

Dr. Jonathan Leary is on a mission to change how and where consumers socialize.

“We’re the world’s first social wellness club. What I mean by that is we’re not a gym, we’re not a spa, we don’t do beauty, and we don’t do aesthetics. All we do is self-care, but made social,” said Remedy Place founder and CEO Dr. Leary. “I’m really trying to change the narrative of how people socialize, but in a healthy way.”

That means he encourages his clients to substitute happy hour for a group cryotherapy appointment or a work meeting for a group sauna session at one of Remedy Place’s three locations in L.A. and New York City. “We call them social substitutions with self-care experiences,” he said.

This aligns with an overall sea change he’s seen in the U.S. that includes more interest in preventative health and less interest in drinking or socializing in bars and clubs. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, young adults are drinking less than previous generations: 62% of adults under age 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago.

“We’re the sickest we’ve ever been, and people are lonelier than they’ve ever been,” Dr. Leary said. “There are so many things that need to change, and I think social self-care has the potential to be the largest vertical in the health and wellness industry.”

Dr. Leary has a doctorate in chiropractic medicine from USC and got his start as a wellness- and sports medicine-focused concierge doctor in Los Angeles, traveling to the homes or offices of wealthy clients, many of which were professional athletes. This allowed him to test and perfect the offerings now available at Remedy Place. Many of his private patients became investors in Remedy Place, and Dr. Leary opened his first location in 2019.

Remedy Place offers acupuncture, chiropractic care, cryotherapy, infrared saunas, red light therapy, IV therapy, contrast therapy and many more wellness modalities, all of which can be booked for groups or individuals. The company is known for its 30-minute ice bath class which includes guided breathwork before a group-led ice bath plunge. Clients strive to join the “six-minute club” after lasting as long submerged in the 39-degree water. “You are getting a huge endorphin rush and dopamine spike, which is responsible for that mood change [people talk about],” he said.

Remedy Place is privately held. The company took on an undisclosed round of seed investments in 2021, according to Crunchbase, and a $5 million bridge round of investment in 2022. Investors in the latter include music producer Zedd, NFL player Marcedes Lewis and Australian music group Rüfus Du Sol. The latter investment was part of a company valuation of $60 million.

While memberships are offered for a small price break on services, Remedy Place operates like a traditional spa or fitness studio where appointments for classes, group rooms and individual appointments can be booked in advance. Costs start at around $40 per session. The ice bath class is around $50 a session, while other modalities such as the lymphatic massage, start at over $100 per session.

Remedy Place has three locations: one in L.A.’s West Hollywood neighborhood and two in NYC in Soho and Flatiron, with a fourth planned for Boston early this year.

To grow awareness, Remedy Place has a robust OOH events strategy that includes pop-ups at cultural events like the Cannes Film Festival and Art Basel. Back at home, Nike, Peacock and Saint Laurent have all rented out a Remedy Place location for private events. But perhaps the largest collaboration planned for 2025 is a luxurious ice bath created in partnership with Kohler. It retails for $15,000 and is available for pre-order now for home and commercial use.

Dr. Leary joins the Glossy Beauty Podcast to discuss all of this, as well as the evolving role of self-care for wellness consumers, in today's episode.

On the rise of ‘social self-care‘

“We all need to take care of ourselves better because people are sicker than they’ve ever been. The other big problem in the world right now is loneliness. [Many] people really don’t have those amazing connections, and they’re isolated more and more. And I think when people do try to socialize, the first thing they do is go and have a drink or they go out, and they’re doing unhealthy habits. That’s really how we’ve been trained to socialize. So our goal with a social wellness club is to make you feel better, but also give you a new way to socialize.”

On the popularity of the $50 ice bath class

“Everyone knows us for our ice bath class. We’re the first place in the world, in a commercial setting, to turn ice baths into a class format. So instead of booking a Barry’s or a SoulCycle [class], you book your own tub, and every 30 minutes, a new class starts. You start off with 11 minutes of breath work, you pick a song, and then you’re coached through up to six minutes in 39-degree water. … One of the biggest things I see happening is people feel that they don’t control their mind or their body, and I think from a mental health component, doing something so challenging and teaching yourself that you’re in control is a really powerful tool that I’ve seen drastically improve mental health. On top of that, you are getting a huge endorphin rush and dopamine spike, which is responsible for that mood change. You’ll also notice a substantial decrease in inflammation.”

On creating an ice bath with Kohler

“We average [about] 1,000 ice baths a month [at Remedy Place, plus] I had my private practice for five years. I’ve been studying the impact of ice baths for over a decade, but also studying the data on customer and guest feedback on the experience. [I have been] analyzing every single tub on the market: what’s wrong with it, whether it’s manufacturing, whether it’s engineering, whether it’s customer service, whether it’s warranties, whether it’s the chilling system, the filtration system — I’ve [reeviewed] every single one of them. I had it all documented: what would make the best ice bath in the world. We’re not manufacturers, so we were not going to create the best ice bath, even though we had the best data to support it. So when figuring out who would be the right partner, naturally, it was Kohler, which has been making baths for over 150 years. … I can honestly say that it is the best ice bath in the world.”