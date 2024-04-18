Image Skincare launches anti-aging sun care

In 2003, Image Skincare launched to get consumers to use sunscreen daily. Twenty-one years later, the clinical-grade skin-care company remains focused on that goal, as evident in its new Daily Prevention collection.

Launched on Wednesday, the collection includes six products that retail for $25-$70. They include the Advanced Smartblend Mineral Moisturizer, Sheer Matte Moisturizer, Ultra Defense Moisturizer, Pure Mineral Hydrating Moisturizer, Pure Mineral-Tinted Moisturizer and the Protect and Refresh Mist. Each is available on Image Skincare’s e-commerce site, at facial bar Heyday, and in select medispas and doctors’ offices. The collection launched in the brand’s existing markets of the U.S., Germany, Hungary, the Benelux region, the U.K., Ireland, Canada and Italy.

“Approximately 11% of Americans are wearing sunscreen every day, and 90% of sunlight skin aging comes from the sun,” said Michele Snyder, chief marketing and innovation officer at Image Skincare, pointing to September 2023 data from the National Library of Medicine. “For the new collection, we packed skin benefits like anti-aging ingredients and hydration into the sunscreen to help it do more for you. … Our sun-care [products] are also skin care.”

The skin-care element in the Daily Prevention line is facilitated through Image Skincare’s proprietary XOSM technology. The patent-pending technology is exosome-like, meaning it is a liposome vesicle that communicates with the skin and skin cells to deliver ingredients to the areas of the skin that need it most, according to the brand. Those ingredients include ectoin, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate acid (Vitamin C), micro-algae and acetyl zingerone. Image Skincare worked with board-certified dermatologist and founder of Pacific Skin Institute Dr. Raja Sivamani to formulate the collection.

To promote the new line, Image Skincare is rolling out a 360-degree marketing campaign that started in March and will run through the rest of the year. Community events are at the center of the strategy. In March, Image Skincare hosted booths at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting in San Diego, Glossy’s Beauty Pop event in Los Angeles and the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monaco. In early April, the brand invested in a paid sponsorship with actress Megan Fox’s makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, who posted a video of Fox using the line’s mist during Coachella. Additionally, it will appear on regional broadcast networks via TV ads in key U.S. markets, including Phoenix and St. Louis.

Image Skincare is also working with around 500 paid and organic influencers, who were gifted either the full collection or key products to promote on their social channels. The influencers promoted a waitlist for the new collection starting in March. The brand has already seen three times the signups it received for its Biome Plus collection in March 2023. In addition, Image Skincare expects at least a 50% increase in social traffic around this launch, comparatively.

The brand’s professional sales account for 85% of the business, so attending trade shows and launching masterclasses with skin-care professionals is top of mind for the brand this year. DTC e-commerce sales make up the remaining 15% of the business. Image Skincare plans to increase its sun-care category sales by 35% in 2024 — it also sells clinical skin- and body-care products. The brand is not looking to expand its retail partnerships.