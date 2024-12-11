Macy’s to close additional stores as it puts focus on luxury amid declining sales

Two weeks after 32 million viewers tuned into its 98th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s, Inc. reported a 2.4% decline in net sales to $4.7 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The overall decline came despite a 3.2% increase in net sales from luxury beauty store Bluemercury, which Macy’s acquired in 2015.

During the earnings call on Wednesday, Macy’s unveiled a plan to streamline operations. With continued growth at both Bluemercury and Bloomingdales, the latter of which saw a 1.4% increase in net sales for the third quarter, Macy’s will close roughly 150 underperforming stores between 2024 and 2026 and put its focus on luxury going forward. Bluemercury will open nine stores during the fourth quarter, in addition to the nine new stores already added this year.