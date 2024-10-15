Fragrance remains a bright spot at LVMH amid luxury decline

On the heels of fashion month, French conglomerate LVMH confirmed what the industry has been feeling for months: The luxury sector is slowing. But during its earnings call for the third quarter of 2024, the owner of Dior and Louis Vuitton shared a bright spot amid an overall decline: fragrance. For the first nine months of 2024, LVMH reported a 5% increase in revenue in its perfume and cosmetics division compared to the same period in 2023, reaching €6.1 billion ($6.6 billion) in revenue.

But the fragrance boom may not hold forever. LVMH reported a 3% increase in revenue for perfume and cosmetics for the third quarter of 2024, but that figure failed to maintain the momentum of Q1 2024, when it saw a 7% increase compared to Q1 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, LVMH reached a 4% growth in perfume and cosmetics revenue compared to the same quarter last year.