The year the memes took over reality – and marketing followed

By Seb Joseph; this story was originally published on Glossy’s sibling publication Digiday.

This year, reality bent to the will of the meme.

The shift has been building for years, fuelled by a potent cocktail of politics, creators and fandoms. But over the past 12 months, it finally crossed the threshold.

Think that’s overstated? Just look around.

Creators spinning conspiracies about “missing” votes that never existed, a government agency named after cryptocurrency born from internet satire, a woman who rode her viral moment to fame only to launch a meme coin that left wallets lighter – and that’s just the recent highlight reel.

The truth is, these moments could’ve erupted at any point this year. Why? Because in 2024, internet culture didn’t just reward controversy – it demanded it.

Whether its embracing creators who treat misogynistic rhetoric as a badge of honor, defending a rapper’s baseless accusation of impropriety against a rival, or dicing headfirst into the chaotic gold rush for alternative currencies, people believe what they’re motivated to believe.

And honestly, who can blame them?

Now more than ever, social media algorithms reward the loudest, most divisive voices, creating a precarious feedback loop where virality routinely eclipses substance. For creators (and therefore the marketers who back them), its a high-stakes dynamic: the same radicalizing forces shaping audiences are shaping them too. The more outrageous the content, the bigger the reward, turning shock value into an irresistible – if unsustainable – strategy in the race for attention.

Marketers have been observing this shift for years, but they’re far from fully prepared. Right now, they’re just at the foothills of a transformation that demands a decision: embrace the chaos, dive into memes, fandoms and creators, or keep it at arm’s length and risk being seen as outdated, contrived and irrelevant.

Either way, the stakes have never been higher. Wade into social issues, and they risk getting swept into culture wars. Clumsily riff on the “mustard” meme and they’ll face the wrath of vociferous hip-hop fans. Mistake the “brat girl” viral trend for another and risk coming across as contrived – or worse, outdated.

“I’m working with brands on this very thing – i.e how they show up at the top for the funnel,“ said Douglas Brundage, CEO of brand studio Kingsland. “It’s what gets our attention. They’re going to have to start determining where their red lines are because the platforms clearly aren’t going to do it for them.”

The question for marketers like this now isn’t just how to navigate this chaotic dynamic – it’s whether they can leverage the shifting landscape without getting swallowed by it.

Sometimes, this means taking a stand, as Sticker Muke’s rivals did when the company’s CEO publicly supported President-elect Donald Trump, prompting competitors to voice opposing views and see a bump in customers looking for a better ideological fit.

Other times, it means taking a quieter approach – perhaps partnering with the growing ranks of creators positioning themselves as apolitical to sidestep the chaos entirely.

That latter point may define next year’s winners. After all, the marketing playbook is packed with advice on when and how to be edgy. But perhaps the real risk – the one that separates winners and losers from the rest – is knowing when to stay out of the fray. Sometimes, restraint isn’t just safe – its strategic.

Click here to read the full story on Digiday.