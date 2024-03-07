Credo Beauty relaunches Follain with new formulations and a celebrity collaboration

After acquiring Follain in October 2022, Credo Beauty relaunched the clean beauty brand this week with new packaging and updated formulations. The rollout also features a collaboration with Erin and Sara Foster, co-founders of clothing brand Favorite Daughter.

Follain, founded by Tara Foley in 2013, started out as a U.S. retailer focused exclusively on clean beauty brands. In 2020, the company launched its private-label skin-care brand. Shortly after, Follain was forced to shut down all but one of its stores due to pandemic-related challenges, before deciding to sell to Credo Beauty. Per previous Glossy reporting, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. But, as part of the acquisition, Credo Beauty took over Follain’s last-standing store in Boston.

“We are excited to relaunch Follain with a renewed focus on conscientious product development and sustainable packaging, continuing our commitment to the health of people and the planet,” said Rie Maiden, vp of marketing and e-commerce at Credo Beauty. “Follain has a highly engaged and loyal consumer base. We look forward to bringing them along on this new journey that starts with repackaging the efficacious skin-care formulas that fans of Follain know and love.”

As part of the relaunch, Follain’s sustainable packaging will be highlighted. The brand shared that all of its outer packaging is made from more than 50% post-consumer recycled content. Plus, Follain’s pumps contain more than 15% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Follain will continue to focus on its skin and body care essentials and candles. The first product release includes a face moisturizer, a hydrating face mask, a detox face mask, an eye cream, a hydrating face cleanser, a detox face cleanser, a firming serum and a brightening serum. In addition, Follain released two candles featuring the same formulas as its original candles, but with a few additional ingredients. In the near future, Follain will introduce a lip balm and new Everything Soap refills, Maiden said. “Additionally, we have new product development on the horizon that expands existing formats into new scents,” she said.

To help kick off Follain’s relaunch, the brand partnered with the Foster sisters, known for their buzzy apparel brand and podcast, “The World’s First Podcast.” “The collaboration is expected to infuse the product line with the Foster sisters’ like-minded ethos and unique aesthetic that blends simplicity, quality and ease,” Maiden said.

As part of the collaboration, the Foster sisters will participate in marketing campaigns for Follain as well as help with product development, including a forthcoming body-care line.

“We were introduced to Follain through Credo Beauty and are so glad that they are vetting the brands they sell. It helps to demystify clean beauty, which isn’t just a marketing term to them — it really means something,” Erin Foster said. “[Sara] and I are the ultimate Credo Beauty customer. We practice clean, mindful living because we don’t want to use or have anything in our space that we wouldn’t want around our families.”

“When Credo Beauty approached us about relaunching Follain, they likened the brand to the ‘white jeans and T-shirt of beauty.’ [It was an] immediate no-brainer,” Sara added.

The first of Follain’s new campaign assets went live on its Instagram page on Wednesday. The posts show the collection with the upgraded packaging, plus there’s a call to action to sign up for the brand’s newsletter. Maiden said that, in the future, the brand’s marketing strategy will include “a combination of paid and organic tactics that will ramp up [now that the site has officially launched]. We will [also] test a thoughtful advertising strategy that builds on the organic momentum we see in social media.” Between Instagram and TikTok, Follain has 100,220 followers.

Follain will work with Erin and Sara Foster to breathe new life into the brand throughout this year. In addition, Follain’s goals this year include expanding its market presence, increasing its product offering and enhancing its customer engagement,” Maiden said.

She added, “We want to further establish Follain as a go-to brand for your essential clean skin-care routine while promoting sustainability and transparency.”