Beauty Debrief: Listen in as Glossy reporters discuss the biggest topics impacting the industry today

Glossy’s beauty team hosted its second live Beauty Debrief on Thursday to discuss the most pressing topics facing the industry today. The conversation was led by senior beauty reporter Emily Jensen, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack. A recording of the event is available on demand now for Glossy+ members below.

To start, the team unpacked the latest fragrance news. As Jensen reported, the prestige fragrance sector was the fastest-growing category in 2024 based on both dollar sales, which were up 12%, and units sold, which were also up double digits. Jensen also walked listeners through the biggest category trends, like gourmand notes, as well as price sensitivities within the top consumer demographics. She also unpacked a surprising purchasing trend amongst GLP-1 users.

Next up the team discussed the burgeoning opportunity in the men’s and teen boy’s grooming and personal care space. According to Mintel market research company, 52% of men use facial skin care at home, rising to 68% for Gen Z men, and 44% of U.S. men are applying skin protection more often than they were one year ago. Manoff walked listeners through the largest consumer trends, including the value of comedians, influencers and athletes in marketing, as well as the values that these shoppers align with.



Finally, the team dug into the various ways brands are responding to the uncertainty of President Trump’s global tariffs. These include negotiating with suppliers, re-shoring supply chains and raising prices. Lebsack also explained lesser-known tactics like foreign trade zones and bonded warehouses.

Press play now to watch our latest Glossy+ members-only Beauty Debrief, and stay tuned for more talks like this soon.