Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Last-minute gifts your partner will love

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
‘Though we all know Valentine’s Day falls on the same day every year, you’re not alone if you’ve waited until the last minute to start searching for the perfect gift. So we’re cutting to the chase. Whether you’re eying the luxury or sexual wellness category, or you’re in the market for an affordable alternative, there’s still time to find something they’ll love.
Including a luxurious pajama set and a better-than-basic candle, below is a selection of sure-to-please products from retailers that are accommodating procrastinators with expedited shipping.
Shop our recommendations for last-minute gifts that will arrive before Valentine’s Day.
To impress the beauty fan in your life, opt for this brow kit. Eyebrows remain a top beauty focus, and this gift provides all the tools they need to experiment with different shapes and styles.
This classic, holiday-perfect dress will outlast the trend cycle and work for years of special occasions.
Consider gifting your jewelry-loving partner this timeless, versatile gold hoop alternative.
$149.00
Switch it up this year and gift something you and your Valentine can enjoy together, like this intimacy-building date night bundle.
$51.30
Film cameras are having a moment, so consider surprising a creative Valentine with this Brass & Wood Display Box from Artifact Uprising.
Whether they're a makeup pro or an amateur, a quality eyeshadow palette is a must. This Sigma Beauty version is both user- and travel-friendly.
$149.00
Gift the budding "skintellectual" this at-home Skin + Health Test, which will help them create a daily routine customized for their skin and hormones.
$39.00
Containing a blend of natural botanical oils, this luxe sleep spray is the perfect addition to a nighttime routine.
$78.00
Everyone loves a nice-smelling candle, and this unisex version is worth the splurge. With notes of rose, saffron, black leather and Asian eucalyptus, it's the perfect blend of sweet, musky and fresh.
A candle and skin care in one, this Neom creation is the perfect gift for the person who loves trying new things.
$28.99
These stylish hair ties are a great gift for any beauty junkie who's joined the hair-care craze.
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.