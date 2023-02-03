search
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Last-minute gifts your partner will love

By Tatiana Pile
Feb 3, 2023

‘Though we all know Valentine’s Day falls on the same day every year, you’re not alone if you’ve waited until the last minute to start searching for the perfect gift. So we’re cutting to the chase. Whether you’re eying the luxury or sexual wellness category, or you’re in the market for an affordable alternative, there’s still time to find something they’ll love.

Including a luxurious pajama set and a better-than-basic candle, below is a selection of sure-to-please products from retailers that are accommodating procrastinators with expedited shipping.

Shop our recommendations for last-minute gifts that will arrive before Valentine’s Day.

Anatasia Beverly Hills
Makeup
Natural & Polished Deluxe Brow Kit

$39.00

To impress the beauty fan in your life, opt for this brow kit. Eyebrows remain a top beauty focus, and this gift provides all the tools they need to experiment with different shapes and styles.

Olivia von Halle
Fashion
Issa Berry Silk Velvet Slip Dress

$525.00

This classic, holiday-perfect dress will outlast the trend cycle and work for years of special occasions.

Jared
Fashion
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings

$199.99

Consider gifting your jewelry-loving partner this timeless, versatile gold hoop alternative.

Jiggy Puzzles
Wellness
Date Night Bundle

$149.00

Switch it up this year and gift something you and your Valentine can enjoy together, like this intimacy-building date night bundle.

Artifact Uprising
Home
Brass & Wood Display Box

$51.30

Film cameras are having a moment, so consider surprising a creative Valentine with this Brass & Wood Display Box from Artifact Uprising.

Sigma Beauty
Makeup
New Mod Mini Eyeshadow Palette

$29.00

Whether they're a makeup pro or an amateur, a quality eyeshadow palette is a must. This Sigma Beauty version is both user- and travel-friendly.

Veracity
Skin Care
Skin + Health Test

$149.00

Gift the budding "skintellectual" this at-home Skin + Health Test, which will help them create a daily routine customized for their skin and hormones.

Drowsy Sleep Co
Wellness
Sleep S.O.S

$39.00

Containing a blend of natural botanical oils, this luxe sleep spray is the perfect addition to a nighttime routine.

Aerangis
Home
Flooid Hom

$78.00

Everyone loves a nice-smelling candle, and this unisex version is worth the splurge. With notes of rose, saffron, black leather and Asian eucalyptus, it's the perfect blend of sweet, musky and fresh.

Neom
Home
Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle

$46.00

A candle and skin care in one, this Neom creation is the perfect gift for the person who loves trying new things.

Lilysilk
Fashion
Pure Silk Scrunchies

$28.99

These stylish hair ties are a great gift for any beauty junkie who's joined the hair-care craze.

