Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Sexual wellness products for every comfort level

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. This year, instead of a dinner, chocolate or flowers, consider a spicier alternative: sexual wellness products. The once-taboo category has been heating up, in response to consumers’ growing curiosity and education about products during the pandemic. As a result, many investors are now funding brands in the category, and retailers are increasing the dedicated shelf space in their stores. In 2022, sexual wellness brands Cake and Dame both received over $6 million in Series A funding. And according to Acumen Research and Consulting, the sexual wellness market size is expected to reach $121.6 billion by 2030.