Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Sexual wellness products for every comfort level

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. This year, instead of a dinner, chocolate or flowers, consider a spicier alternative: sexual wellness products. The once-taboo category has been heating up, in response to consumers’ growing curiosity and education about products during the pandemic. As a result, many investors are now funding brands in the category, and retailers are increasing the dedicated shelf space in their stores. In 2022, sexual wellness brands Cake and Dame both received over $6 million in Series A funding. And according to Acumen Research and Consulting, the sexual wellness market size is expected to reach $121.6 billion by 2030.
These major strides have made sexual wellness, tech and care more accessible and normalized for consumers interested in exploring the category — which is backed by experts: The American Sexual Health Organization says an active and healthy sex life can have a multitude of positive benefits, including less stress and more happiness.
Whether you’re new to the sexual wellness space and interested in educational-forward products, such as Rosy, or an expert looking to get more experimental with lubes and toys, there are plenty of suitable gifts for spicing up your bedroom.
With Coconu's Oil Based Lubricant and Oil Based Samples, as well as a "Make a Date" notepad, a lip balm and a playful “Get Freaky” sticker, this kit is fully equipped for a steamy date night at home.
Let's face it: When it comes to sex and pleasure, there's a lot we can all learn. Doctor-founded app Rosy offers personalized sex coaching and audio erotica to help you get out of your rut.
$199.00
This bestselling, Bluetooth-controlled flexible toy delivers personalized vibrations that stimulate all six erogenous zones.
$11.99
For a classic, reliable vibrator, the Bullet hits the marks: It's waterproof, powerful and perfectly sized for travel.
$12.95
This high-absorption, lavender massage oil is packed with moisturizing essential oils that leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated after a steamy massage.
$9.20
While a lot of lubricants are often catered to women and femmes, this one's specifically for men. It increases blood flow while simultaneously warming and cooling — and it pairs well with other lubes, gels, oils and lotions.
$12.99
Lube Life is the No. 1 bestseller in the sexual lubricant category on Amazon. Users report loving it for its water-based formula and the fact that it doesn't leave a residue.
$16.88
For women, having a low sex drive isn't uncommon. Whether it's due to stress, hormones or another issue, a decreased libido shouldn't be a taboo topic. Thanks to products like Olly's Lovin Libido supplements, the extremely common problem has a simple and effective solution.
Considered the OG of sex toys, this personal massager has 20 vibrating patterns and eight speed settings, making it great to use for pleasure, as well as tension and muscle soreness.
$29.90
Sometimes the best type of pleasure is self-care and relaxation. These shower steamers are perfect for a quick at-home aromatherapy session for those much-needed mood-boosting days. Just pop one of these in your shower and you'll feel like you've been transported to the fanciest spa for a fraction of the price.
$42.00
Formulated by clinical experts, Dame's Desire Gummies are meant to help support sexual satisfaction. The supplements contain adaptogens and other natural ingredients that can boost your desire, mood and overall wellbeing.
