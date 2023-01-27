Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Romantic gifts under $75

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Consumers expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts this year. Luxury gifts and spicer options may be the go-tos, but buying a holiday-perfect gift doesn’t have to be a splurge. Take a look at our recommendations for the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $75, from fashion staples to trendy beauty products.

Beauty and Skin Care

Whether your partner is a skin-care aficionado or a beauty rookie, there are tons of buzzy products you can gift them for Valentine’s Day that they’d love — and use.

Fashion Staples

Apparel as a Valentine’s Day gift may seem unconventional, but many fashion retailers are selling holiday-themed products that are trendy and affordable. Take, for instance, Zara’s “Love You” belt, priced at $30.

Wellness

Show your loved one you care about their well-being with an at-home spa package or the fitness set they’ve been eyeing.

