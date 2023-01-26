search
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Luxury gifts worth the splurge

By Tatiana Pile
Jan 26, 2023

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each year, as Valentine’s Day inches closer, the urgency to find the perfect gift intensifies. According to the National Retail Federation, 52% of consumers plan to participate in Valentine’s Day this year. So, it’s no surprise that retailers’ stocks of candy, teddy bears and sentimental cards have nearly depleted. The good news is that the best gifts don’t fall in these categories. This year, vow to wow your Valentine with a luxurious gift of fine jewelry, opulent candles or chic flatware.

Home Goods | Fine Jewelry | Body Care

Home Goods

The candle industry saw a surge during the pandemic lockdown, as consumers showed new interest in home and wellness products. Trendy brands like Diptyque and Boy Smells cashed in on the candle craze, with their most popular products often selling out. Now that the market has stabilized a bit, it’s a good time to stock up and and share the love.

Oh Mon Dieu! No. 69 Candle

$125.00

Pompon 4-piece Silver-Plated Flatwear

$3250.00

Euphoric Love

$134.00

Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set

$245.00

Red Tubereuse

$145.99

Peony & Blush Suede

$67.96

Fine Jewelry

Gifting that special someone in your life a luxe piece of jewelry is a no-brainer. According to NRF, 21% of consumers celebrating Valentine’s Day will be purchasing jewelry. With the looming recession and the inflation impacting consumer spending, investing in pieces that will increase in value over time is a savvy move.

Puffy Heart Earrings Limited Edition

$395.00

Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet

$142.14

Ghost Ring

$310.00

Yellow Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings

$201.75

Flower Rose Love Heart

$329.00

Body Care

Body care is shaping up to be a hot market, with skin-care brands expanding into the category and new brands launching left and right. Consider hopping on the trend while spoiling your loved one with a lavish body cream or tool made to deliver healthy, moisturized or glowy skin.

Delina

$335.00

The Body Cream

$45.00

Dermaflash Luxe+

$199.00

Ucuuba Restorative Butter

$32.00

Limited Edition Hair Perfume

$140.00

