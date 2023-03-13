Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is on — here’s your shopping list

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Just ahead of every spring and fall, Ulta Beauty discounts its best and buzziest beauty and skin-care offerings over the course of three weeks. The event, dubbed the 21 Days of Beauty, is officially in swing — and there’s something for every beauty consumer.
21 Days of Beauty, which is one of Ulta’s most successful branded events, kicked off on Sunday. According to the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call, makeup, its largest category, saw double-digit comp growth in the quarter, driven by the beauty event in August 2022. Paired with the retailer’s recent announcement of a new Luxury Beauty category, investors expect this event to also produce favorable results.
At just two days into the sale, Ulta Beauty has revealed steep discounts on some of the hottest brands on the market, including Tarte, Urban Decay Cosmetics, R.E.M. Beauty and Mac. Whether you’re looking for a full-coverage, go-to foundation or a new skin-care product, you’ll likely find it for a steal right now.
$25.00
On sale online only for $12.50
$42.00
On sale for $21.00.
$21.00
On sale for $10.50.
On sale for $12.00.
$35.00
On sale for $17.00.
$93.00
On sale for $44.50.
On sale for $8.00
$51.00
On sale for $25.50.
$40.00
On sale for $20.00
$24.00
On sale for $12.00
