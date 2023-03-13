search
Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is on — here’s your shopping list

By Tatiana Pile
Mar 13, 2023

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Just ahead of every spring and fall, Ulta Beauty discounts its best and buzziest beauty and skin-care offerings over the course of three weeks. The event, dubbed the 21 Days of Beauty, is officially in swing — and there’s something for every beauty consumer.

21 Days of Beauty, which is one of Ulta’s most successful branded events, kicked off on Sunday. According to the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call, makeup, its largest category, saw double-digit comp growth in the quarter, driven by the beauty event in August 2022. Paired with the retailer’s recent announcement of a new Luxury Beauty category, investors expect this event to also produce favorable results.

At just two days into the sale, Ulta Beauty has revealed steep discounts on some of the hottest brands on the market, including Tarte, Urban Decay Cosmetics, R.E.M. Beauty and Mac. Whether you’re looking for a full-coverage, go-to foundation or a new skin-care product, you’ll likely find it for a steal right now.

On Sale Now
MAC Cosmetics
Makeup
Pro Longwear Paint Pot

$25.00

On sale online only for $12.50

Lancôme
Skin Care
La Base Pro

$42.00

On sale for $21.00.

Urban Decay
Makeup
Vice Lipstick

$21.00

On sale for $10.50.

R.E.M Beauty
Makeup
Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette

$24.00

On sale for $12.00.

Kinship
Skin Care
Brightwave Eye Cream

$35.00

On sale for $17.00.

Elemis
Skin Care
Pro Collagen Marine Cream

$93.00

On sale for $44.50.

ZitSticka
Skin Care
Goo Getter Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch

$16.00

On sale for $8.00

Peach & Lily
Skin Care
Power Cocktail

$51.00

On sale for $25.50.

Peach & Lily
Skin Care
Matcha Pudding

$43.00

Tarte
Makeup
Face Tape Foundation

$40.00

On sale for $20.00

Tarte
Makeup
Tarte Maneater Mascara

$24.00

On sale for $12.00

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.

