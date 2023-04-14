Sephora’s Savings Event is here and these are the products worth purchasing

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Sephora’s biannual Savings Event kicked off on Friday, and the selection of discounted products is full of can’t-miss purchases. From April 14-24, Sephora members will have access to rare deals on popular beauty, skin-care and wellness products.
The rules are simple: Starting April 14, Sephora’s Rouge members get first access with 20% off their purchase. Then, from April 18-24, VIB members save 15% on select items, while Insiders save 10%. All members can use to the code “SAVENOW” to activate the deals and receive free shipping on all orders. Obviously, if you haven’t already, now’s the time to sign up for Sephora’s free Beauty Insiders Program.
Sephora has started the year strong. According to LVMH’s first quarter 2023 results shared on April 12, the retailer was a noteworthy contributor to the conglomerate’s 30% revenue growth in selective retailing. LVMH also reported a strong recovery of customer traffic in stores. In March, Sephora returned to the U.K. with a 6,000-square-foot physical retail location in Westfield London, White City. With Sephora on an upward growth trajectory, the highly-anticipated spring sale is likely to further boost its bottom line.
Before they sell out, shop our top picks from the sale, listed below — from hot-ticket beauty tools like the Dyson Airwrap to products by buzzy sun-care brands like Supergoop.
