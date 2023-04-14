search
Glossy Logo
Subscribe
search
Subscribe
Gift Guides

Sephora’s Savings Event is here and these are the products worth purchasing

By Tatiana Pile
Apr 14, 2023

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here

Sephora’s biannual Savings Event kicked off on Friday, and the selection of discounted products is full of can’t-miss purchases. From April 14-24, Sephora members will have access to rare deals on popular beauty, skin-care and wellness products.

The rules are simple: Starting April 14, Sephora’s Rouge members get first access with 20% off their purchase. Then, from April 18-24, VIB members save 15% on select items, while Insiders save 10%. All members can use to the code “SAVENOW” to activate the deals and receive free shipping on all orders. Obviously, if you haven’t already, now’s the time to sign up for Sephora’s free Beauty Insiders Program.

Sephora has started the year strong. According to LVMH’s first quarter 2023 results shared on April 12, the retailer was a noteworthy contributor to the conglomerate’s 30% revenue growth in selective retailing. LVMH also reported a strong recovery of customer traffic in stores. In March, Sephora returned to the U.K. with a 6,000-square-foot physical retail location in Westfield London, White City. With Sephora on an upward growth trajectory, the highly-anticipated spring sale is likely to further boost its bottom line.

Before they sell out, shop our top picks from the sale, listed below — from hot-ticket beauty tools like the Dyson Airwrap to products by buzzy sun-care brands like Supergoop.

Featured
Shop Now
Tatcha
Skin Care
The Dewy Serum Resurfacing and Plumping Treatment

$89.00

Yummy Skin Blurring Balm PowderShop Now
Danessa Myricks
Makeup
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder

$36.00

Shop Now
Laura Mercier
Makeup
Secret Camouflage Correct and Brighten Concealer Duo Stick

$36.00

Shop Now
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Hair Care
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

$75.00

Shop Now
Dyson
Hair Care
Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

$599.00

Shop Now
Supergoop
Body
Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

$38.00

Shop Now
Jillian Dempsey
Skin Care
Gold Sculpting Bar

$195.00

Shop Now
Luna Daily
Body
The Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe

$16.00

Shop Now
Color Wow
Hair Care
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

$28.00

Shop Now
Damdam
Skin Care
Mochi Mochi Luminous Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

$48.00

Shop Now
Pat McGrath
Makeup
Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer

$45.00

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.

Related reads
Latest Stories