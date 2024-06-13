Research Briefing: YouTube claims largest portion of both ad placements and budget allocations

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we highlight findings from the first installment in our 2024 CMO Strategies series, which examines marketer strategies across the top ad-supported streaming services.
Audience reach on YouTube scores majority of ad placements in Q1 2024 and largest budget allocation
Research questions: Which streaming platforms receive the bulk of marketers’ ad budgets and ad placements? And why?
Answers from research:
YouTube likely came in first for ad placements and budget allocation mainly due to its audience reach. This includes YouTube’s:
- More than 2 billion monthly logged-in users, according to YouTube.
- Top spot in streaming viewing for 12 consecutive months, according to Nielsen.
- User-generated content alongside on-demand movies and TV series, original movie and TV programming, and live TV channels.
- Access to Google’s entire first-party search and browser history data due to its connection to Google’s demand-side platform (Display & Video 360).
After YouTube, Amazon’s new ad-supported tier Prime Video (with ads) tied for second place with The Walt Disney Company’s Hulu when it came to ad placements. More than a third of brands and agencies (36%) said that they placed ads on both Hulu and Prime Video, respectively, as of Q1 2024.
When it came to ad budget allocation, Hulu came in a distant second to YouTube. Thirteen percent of brand and agency respondents said that they devoted the largest portion of their 2023 ad-supported streaming budget to Hulu (60% said the same of YouTube).