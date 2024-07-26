Glossy Pop Newsletter: Ulta Beauty relaunches its in-house Ulta Beauty Collection with a new Gen-Z focus

To receive the Glossy Pop newsletter in your inbox every Friday, click here.

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After 24 years, Ulta Beauty’s private label, Ulta Beauty Collection, would like to reintroduce itself. The existing brand, which first launched in 2000, is slowly being replaced with updated packaging and products on its website and in its stores.

Following more than two years of development, the brand is gradually introducing its new Ulta Beauty Collection, which will have more than 700 SKUs. Some products have been edited out of the assortment, while certain hero products, like the brand’s $10 Juice Infused Lip Oil, have gained additional flavors based on learnings about consumer demand via social listening.

“The beauty space is extremely dynamic and the retail space is very dynamic, and the beauty consumer has changed significantly,” said Maria Salcedo, Ulta Beauty’s svp of merchandising. “As younger generations, including Gen Z, are engaging with beauty earlier on, we wanted to ensure new guests and rising beauty lovers could engage with Ulta Beauty Collection for trial and experimentation, [and make it a go-to] choice for safe, trusted ingredients.”

In its own consumer insights research, Ulta Beauty found that Gen-Z women were beginning to engage with beauty products, services and wellness routines by the average age of 12.6. For Gen-Z men, the average age was 13.5.

According to Piper Sandler’s annual teen survey released in April, beauty remains a “heightened priority” for teens. Their spending in the category is at its highest level since spring 2018, at $339 per year, an increase of 8% year-over-year. And that growth is being driven by all beauty categories. The cosmetics category accounts for the largest slice of the spending pie, with fragrance right behind it. And, by the 6,020 teens Piper Sandler surveyed, E.l.f. ranked the No. 1 most popular cosmetics brand, suggesting the appeal of affordable products. Ulta Beauty Collection’s prices range from $1.99-$25. Some prices in the collection have increased, owed to inflation — products impacted saw increases of around $1-$2.

“Ulta Beauty Collection has always been about smart products at good price points [that are] accessible to everybody,” Salcedo said. “The brand offers clean formulations that are cruelty-free [and true to our] company’s values and ESG aspirations.” These are values shared by Gen Z, she said. In its consumer research, Ulta Beauty found that 90% of Gen Zers and young millennials intend to purchase “clean beauty.”

In addition, the retailer believes the redesigned collection’s “playful brand identity” will resonate with young shoppers. The product formulations were based on trends Gen Z loves, based on social listening, Salcedo said. Milky toners, lip oils and stains, overnight lip masks, bold eyeshadows, colorful mascaras, and multi-use contour and blush products are included in the assortment.

With the Ulta Beauty Collection, Ulta Beauty aims to offer shoppers something different than its third-party brands. “Fortunately, we play in a category that thrives on trial and exploration,” Salcedo said. “In beauty, there is consumption and engagement, and brands don’t necessarily cannibalize each other.”

Furthermore, the new Ulta Beauty Collection was designed to resonate with consumers who already have an “emotional connection” with the retailer. The relaunched Collection will offer a “balance between trusted products that reflect who we are as a brand and innovation that is influenced by our guests’ desires,” Salcedo said.

The brand’s new look plays on Ulta Beauty signatures, Salcedo said. “The rounded packaging [was inspired by an] inverted ‘U’ — you’ll see a lot of use the letter ‘U’ within our packaging. This emphasizes that it’s an assortment that’s made for you [the customer]. … Orange is the master brand color, so we kept that at the center, and we added blue. Together, the colors evoke happiness and joy.”

Of the 700-plus-piece collection, there are 639 makeup SKUs, 40 of which are new, and 21 skin care products, five of which are new. In addition, there are 58 body care offerings, including 45 new products that encompass fragrances. When including categories like cotton pads and nail polish remover, the SKU count is closer to 1,000.

On Ulta Beauty’s website, some, but not all, of the products on the private label’s landing page reflect the new design. The label will be available in all of the retailers’ more than 1,400 U.S. stores. In 300 stores, it will be displayed on new fixtures featuring new graphics. Within the next two weeks, all online and brick-and-mortar channels will be reset with the new version of the brand.

In making adjustments to the former version of the brand, customer feedback was key, Salcedo said. “We took any negative feedback into account when designing the new products. We want guests to be able to find the trusted products and formulas they loved, with any improvements that needed to be made.”

Ulta Beauty did not give an example of something it corrected, per se, but Alison Kohlenstein, the company’s vp of private label merchandising, shared some examples of updates. The flavors added to the Juice Infused Lip Oils assortment include Cherry and Mango. In addition, trending fragrance notes including santal, vanilla and cashmere were introduced to the company’s bath and body offerings. Later this year, the company will introduce the Twist Tint Lip & Cheek Stick, a pH-reactive multi-use product inspired by ’90s trends. Other nostalgic-inspired products will include a Magic Marker lip tint.

Packaging updates were also made, including the use of PCR materials and bioplastic. Though this was not based on customer feedback, it aligns with the retailer’s 2025 commitment to make 50% of its products recyclable, refillable, or made from recycled or bio-sourced materials.

To promote the new collection, Ulta Beauty will run a 15-second spot on streaming TV. In addition, it is seeding the products to its influencer collective, the Ulta Beauty Collective, as well as its own retail staff, some of whom are part of an Associate Ambassador Program, the Ulta Beauties.

“The store associates are our biggest ambassadors and advocates,” Salcedo said. “They’ve been looped in, and they’re so excited.” Many are Gen Z, she said.

In August, Ulta Beauty Collection will activate on Roblox. “Guests [will be able to] explore the assortment there,” Salcedo said. “There [will be] some branded mini games and digital assets, plus they will be able to create their own storefront.”

Collab of the week: Stoney Clover Lane x Coca Cola

Stoney Clover Lane pouches have a cult-like following, with fans customizing bags for everything from makeup and skin care to bikinis and chargers — and, of course, Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most iconic brands. So, when the two collaborated in April 2023, the products were a fast sellout. This week, the two relaunched the collection, and it’s selling out again.

“Our Coca-Cola collaboration was an instant classic. … Since then, we’ve had repeated and frequent interest in bringing back the collab, reiterated continually through back-in-stock requests on our website and direct requests via social media channels,” said Kendall Glazer, Stoney Clover Lane co-founder.

Zooey Deschanel, on her Vera Bradley partnership

Earlier this month, 42-year-old American lifestyle brand Vera Bradley rolled out an all-new look on Instagram, complete with a new logo, new imagery and new brand messaging. Once known for its standout paisley designs and quilted fabrics, Vera Bradley’s updated styles feature new silhouettes, solid colors and leather — a move to attract younger consumers who live more active, functional lifestyles, according to executives.

At the time of the refresh, the brand also announced a new ambassador, actress Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel, 7.7 million Instagram followers). Known for her roles in the hit TV show “New Girl” and the popular movie “Elf,” the A-lister was tapped by Vera Bradley to help bridge the gap between its existing consumers and its new target demographic.

In an exclusive interview with Glossy, Deschanel discussed what she’s most excited about as Vera Bradley’s new brand ambassador and how her career has impacted her fashion sense and beauty routine.



What do you like best about Vera Bradley’s rebrand?

“I like that there’s a huge selection of wonderful products that reflect the Vera Bradley of the past, but there are also subtle modern items that go with everything. â€¦ There’s something for every time of day and week â€” a bag for any occasion.”



How did your career help you develop your personal style?

“I try on more clothes than the average person [because of my job], so I know my body really well. I get to see what works for me, which has helped me shape my style. â€¦Â I’ve learned I like tailored and structured pieces, but I pretty much will always wear a Peter Pan collar â€” that’s evergreen for me. I also always love wearing black and white, but I love to change things up by adding a little color or wearing a crazy print.”

On the beauty front, what’s one item that’s a constant in your cabinet?

“I always have a neutral lip liner. If I wear nothing else, I’ll wear my lip liner with a little bit of gloss, and I’ll wear my glasses. It makes me feel put together.”

Shop it here. –Tatiana Pile

Inside our coverage

Cover FX champions athlete underdogs with new ‘Ms. Irrelevant’ campaign

‘Emily in Paris’ sells French girl beauty, American style



American Eagle launches back-to-school campaign with Coco Gauff

Reading list

Kamala Harris’s wardrobe is finally saying something

Why fashion and sports make a good Olympic team

Harry Styles’ Pleasing breaks into sun care





