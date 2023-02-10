5 accessories you need to stand out this NYFW

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Friday marks the start of fashion week in New York, which runs through Wednesday, February 15, and if you’re attending this season, it’s shaping up to be an eventful week. Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy will kick off the runway shows on Friday, and Luar’s Raul Lopez, CFDA’s 2022 American Accessory Designer of the Year, will close out the week, according to the CFDA fashion calendar.

Though most come to see the fashion and trends that will shape the forthcoming season, there’s no denying street style is equally as important during the weeklong event. Every season, photographers crowd the streets outside the most exclusive shows, after-parties and brand events to capture models, creators and celebrities draped in the latest designers’ collections and on-trend looks. While A-listers may receive preferential treatment when it comes to street-style photos, photographers are always searching for everyday individuals with impressive style, too. And the good thing is that an outfit consists of more than just expensive or hard-to-get clothes — a great accessory can upgrade any look from simple to chic.

Whether it’s statement jewelry or a pair of stylish sunglasses, there are five types of accessories that’ll make any NYFW goer stand out.

Take a look at our picks below.

A showstopping bag

Between show and borough hopping, NYFW is a marathon, not a sprint for most. Because of this, having a bag that can carry all of your essentials throughout the entire day is important. However, your bag doesn’t have to be drab. And with tote and oversized bags dominating in 2022, many brands have rolled out trendy versions you’ll likely see during the week.

Stylish sunglasses

Most of the shows and collection presentations during NYFW happen during the day, so having a pair of sunglasses on hand is key. Whether you’re caught on the street by a photographer or recovering from the night before, everyone needs a pair of personality frames to complete your fashion week look.

Comfortable but cute shoes

If you’re going to multiple shows in a day during NYFW, wearing a pair of comfortable shoes can easily make the difference between having a great and a bad day. Many of the shoes this season are spread out across the city, so you need shoes that are easy to walk in, whether they are heels, sneakers or loafers.

A chic jacket

The first NYFW of the year usually takes place in February, the middle of the winter, so layering up is the key to staying warm while still dressing to impress. Between baggy blazers and lightweight, longline coats, the outerwear options are endless — and stylish, too.

Statement jewelry

For many NYFW attendees, a minimal look or all-black is the go-to uniform during the week — it’s sleek and a very easy combo that’s hard to mess up. The key to making your outfit pop, however, is to combine the uncomplicated look with a few pieces of statement jewelry. Whether it’s a set of jumbo rings or eccentric earrings, jewelry can always help elevate a look.

