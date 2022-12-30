9 fashion items that went viral in 2022

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In 2022, fashion made a major comeback. Fashion weeks around the world largely returned to in-person shows, and street style accounts on social media, along with “get ready with me” posts, gained steam. Consumers desired fun and experimental looks, which was evident in the styles and brands that took off.

TikTok was behind many of the viral fashion moments. That was thanks to videos documenting the rise of the “Barbiecore” aesthetic and the Valentino pink trend, as well as users raving about their cargo pants and nostalgic outfits. As such, brands aligned with these moments saw a significant boost in sales and exposure.

Below, we compiled some of fashion’s buzziest items in 2022.

Diesel Brown B-Berny Belt Miniskirt

After taking over as creative director of Diesel in 2020, Glenn Martens has been working to revive the brand. This year, his hard work paid off. Martens made his Milan Fashion Week debut with the brand in February, and in November, fashion technology company Lyst named Diesel’s revamped D logo as the logo of the year. The cutting-edge logo paired with contemporary designs caught the eye of consumers, particularly in the form of the Brown B-Berny Belt Miniskirt. Since its introduction on the runway, the skirt has been at the center of controversy for its micro fit and luxury price tag. While some called it impractical, others have obsessed over the barely-there leather take on the mini skirt trend.

The Attico Fern Cargo Jeans

When Kim Kardashian was photographed in The Attico’s now-viral Fern Cargo Jeans this summer, the pants unsurprisingly flew off the virtual shelves. Iterations and dupes of the popular pants were soon released by countless brands, and the original style was seen on showgoers all fashion month. Along with Kardashian’s stamp of approval, the jeans’ popularity can be owed to its versatility and trendy oversized fit.

Barbiecore

Pantone may have declared the color of 2022 to be Very Peri, but it was Valentino PP Pink was the standout among fashion fans. After Valentino presented an all-pink collection at its fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week presentation, the color was seen across runways and red carpets. Celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Vanessa Hudgens and Jenna Ortego were spotted in pieces from the Valentino line. And searches for styles in the popular color surged, influencing the rise of the “Barbiecore” aesthetic.

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag

The Boat and Tote bag is far from new, but this summer, it saw a revival no one saw coming. When TikTok user @graciewiener posted a video on ironic Boat and Tote monogram options in June, it sent users into a frenzy. In fact, thanks to the @ironicboatandtote trend, the brand saw its strongest summer sales in nearly a decade.

Luar Ana Bag

If there’s one bag that could be considered the “it” bag of the year, it’s Luar’s Ana bag. Raúl López, Luar’s founder and designer, first revealed the bag in 2021 during the brand’s spring 2022 show. Since then, it’s been spotted on the arms of countless A-list celebrities and influencers, including Julia Fox and Dua Lipa. The bag’s sleek and unique design, as well as its affordable price point, helped fuel its popularity. And López received CFDA’s American Accessories Designer of the Year award this year.

Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Collaboration

Though the Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier collaborative collection only became available to the general public in October, it has been on streetwear enthusiasts’ radar for months. In September, popular streetwear influencer Joel Mcloughlin, also known as Gallucks (350,000 followers) on Instagram, created an outfit inspiration video featuring a suit from the collection that garnered 145,000 likes. First-time parent A$AP Rocky was also spotted rocking a shirt from the collection this summer. This highly-anticipated drop is already selling out on Y/Project’s site and being resold on resale sites.

Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf

As the temperature has dropped, Acne Studios’ popular scarf has popped up all over social media. The oversized winter staple gained traction earlier in the year when fashion influencers flaunted it on the streets of London during fashion week. It’s since become a status symbol among global consumers, as evident in the videos of TikTokers documenting their search for the in-demand item. In November, w-commerce platform Depop reported a 42% increase in searches for “Acne scarf,” compared to last winter.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Though Coach’s Pillow Tabby bag was officially released in 2021, its popularity carried over into the new year. After receiving an official stamp of approval from J.Lo, the Pillow Tabby took TikTok by storm. On social media, consumers documented their travel from department store to department store to track down the coveted bag. With Coach also securing key celebrity partnerships during the year, the brand secured its status as a brand to watch in 2023.

Wrap Around Sunglasses

An unexpected item to go viral this year was the wrap-around or “gas station” sunglasses. Companies from Balenciaga to Amazon have released versions of the popular style, which has swept social media. But, as with trucker hats, snagging a pair at a local gas station is popular among consumers “in the know.” What was once an accessory only reserved for dads and athletes has evolved into a “cool” item for millennials and Gen Z.