My Body Care Routine: ‘Love Island USA’ winner Zeta Morrison’s secret to a smooth bikini line

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Zeta Morrison, 2019’s Season 4 winner of the fan-favorite reality TV show “Love Island USA” and now a beauty and lifestyle content creator with over 600,000 followers on Instagram alone. As only the second Black female “Love Island” winner, Morrison is using her platform to debunk many beauty and wellness stereotypes Black women face.

Appearing on reality TV isn’t for the faint of heart. As Morrison described, everything about you, from your appearance to your personality, is under a microscope.

“Right before I went on ‘Love Island,’ I, of course, started getting razor bumps. It was the first time I’d ever had severe razor bumps,” she said. For those unfamiliar with “Love Island,” the cast members are recorded nearly 24/7, and they typically wear bathing suits and other minimal outfits.

For the first week of filming, she covered her bikini area with makeup, she said. But, due to the constant exposure to heat and sun, that proved a quick fix versus a long-lasting solution.

“Deb [Cubb on my season] introduced me to a Holy Grail product called Finipil,” said Morrison. “A little bit [of Finipil] goes a long way. You just dab it [on the problem area] and, I swear, [the bumps are gone] within two days. I started to see my razor bumps vanish, and that honestly boosted my confidence,” Morrison said.

Other beauty products she swore by during the show included fragrances.

“I’m a sweaty Betty, honestly,” Morrison said. She added that conditions in the villa triggered her anxiety about body odor, but to her surprise, no one noticed. “Everyone in the villa always [told me] that I smelled so nice, but I couldn’t go more than 45 minutes without spraying myself [to prevent the smell of sweat]. I just had to have a fresh scent on me all the time.” Morrison’s go-to scents were Dior’s Miss Dior Eau de Parfum and body mists from Sol de Janeiro, including its Cheirosa ’71 Caramelized Vanilla & Macadamia and Cheirosa ’68 Tropical.

Morrison said, post-“Love Island,” she still enjoys using Sol de Janeiro’s body mists as they’re long-lasting.

Overall, Morrison said her biggest takeaway from being on “Love Island” was learning to accept and celebrate herself. She found that the things she often felt insecure about were the same things that made her relatable among viewers.

