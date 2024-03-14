My Body Care Routine: Lo Bosworth shares her go-to supplements

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Lo Bosworth (@lobosworth; 853,000 Instagram followers), former reality TV star, entrepreneur and co-founder of 7-year-old “clean” personal-care brand Love Wellness. On Monday, Love Wellness launched an expansion of its body-care collection with three new debloating products: Bye Bye Bloat Firming Clay Body Mask, Bye Bye Bloat Detoxifying Body Oil and Bye Bye Bloat Lymphatic Massage Roller. The products, which were inspired by the brand’s hero product, Bye Bye Bloat, are all available for purchase on the store’s e-commerce site, as well as on Amazon and exclusively in-store at Ulta Beauty. Through Love Wellness and her own social platforms, Bosworth highlights the importance of women’s internal wellness and the power of lymphatic drainage.

The journey to improving one’s mental health comes with a lot of self-discoveries, and for Bosworth, one of the biggest learnings was that the anxiety and depression she endured in 2016 were seemingly triggering a host of additional health issues.

“When I started the company, I was dealing with a lot of health issues [which stemmed from] depression and anxiety, like yeast infections and UTIs. … But, it turns out, I was dealing with pretty severe gut health issues,” Bosworth said. Though Bosworth’s mental health was a factor in her health, it was a vitamin screening that revealed the true root of her recurring infections.

“The first clue I got that I had gut health issues was when I had a vitamin screening. It [showed] I was extremely deficient in a bunch of vitamins, which can be the result of malabsorption or poor absorption caused by gut health issues,” she said.

That experience was the catalyst for Bosworth’s advocacy for vaginal health and gut health. But shortly after launching Love Wellness, she suffered a traumatic incident that caused a brain injury and stress-induced mono, which led her to also explore lymphatic drainage. The ancient massage technique’s healing properties — including proper blood circulation, body fluid balance and maintenance of immune functions — dramatically reduced the symptoms she was experiencing as a result of her injury.

Since then, Bosworth has made it a priority to focus on her gut health and follow a tried-and-true routine to manage her bloating.

“When I think about my everyday supplements, I focus on things that support gut health and then the offshoots of gut health, which are hormonal health and vaginal health,” Bosworth said. The supplements Bosworth takes daily include Good Girl Probiotics, Sparkle Fiber and Visbiome High Potency Probiotics.

“Supporting your gut microbiome is a very important lifestyle choice you need to make, and the best biome is a medical-grade probiotic. That may feel excessive for a lot of people, but I don’t think it is,” Bosworth said.

On the day she goes out, Bosworth said she also takes Thorne’s Liver Cleanse. “If I have a couple of martinis, I love that supplement. It basically reduces my hangover,” she said.

