This ‘Skims dupe’ top is going viral on TikTok — here’s where you can buy it

The hunt for the best dupes has taken over TikTok, and the latest obsession is an Intimissimi top that users say is an affordable alternative to Skims.
The top, which on Intimissimi’s site is called the Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top, first gained traction on TikTok in late 2022 as many users dubbed the shirt a great transitional piece. But its popularity took off in January when TikToker @elledervies posted a video of herself wearing the shirt, along with the message: “officially found the best Skims dupe so far.” The video has been viewed over 500,000 times and has nearly 30,000 likes. Other TikTokers have since posted their own versions of the video, raving about the quality and cut of the top. The sheer top that many claim is a dupe for Skims’ Vintage Scoop Long Sleeve T-Shirt is currently listed online for $49. The Skim top, which retails for $54, is sold out in several sizes.
Surprisingly, the virality of the shirt has not caused it to sell out — yet. Shop the viral Boat Neck top and other Intimissimi bestsellers below.
