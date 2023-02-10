11 TikTok-approved fashion and beauty dupes

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you’ve been on TikTok as of late, chances are you’ve seen someone excitedly showcasing a haul of affordable dupes of the hottest luxury items of the moment. Dupe culture has exploded on TikTok since the start of the pandemic as many consumers have begun investing less in luxury products. As evident in TikTok user Liz Lovery’s viral video of Lululemon dupes found at Amazon, as well as the video of a Mirror Palais dupe dress with 1.8 million likes, less-expensive alternatives are resonating with younger consumers.
As popular as the dupe trend has become, it has also been met with a bit of controversy, with some “dupes” proving to be counterfeits. To date, the hashtag #dupe on has earned over 2.7 billion views on TikTok. Meanwhile, #tiktokmademebuyit has 41.4 billion views and #reps, short for replicas, has 1.6 billion views.
Glossy combed through the hundreds of tagged videos to come up with the following edit of 11 must-have dupes.
Beauty Dupes
A dupe for Clinique's ultra viral Black Honey lipstick.
$8.00
This equally-as-popular alternative is a dupe for Milk's Hydro Grip Gripping Primer.
This Maybelline dupe gives you the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter glow for a fraction of the price.
TikTok users say the entire NYX Sweet Cheeks blush line is a dupe for Rare Beauty's blush collection.
$6.00
If you're a fan of Glow Recipe's Niacinamide Dew Drops, then this Good Molecules serum is perfect for you.
$10.99
If Paula Choice's 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is currently out of your budget, consider this $11 dupe.
Fashion Dupes
A stylish and affordable dupe for the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag.
$40.00
This viral bodysuit has been compared to the popular Wilfred Free Divinity Kick Flare Jumpsuit from Artizia.
$36.00
These seamless leggings are a dupe for Lululemon's Align leggings.
$38.00
These dreamy lightweight earrings are a dupe for Bottega Veneta's Drop Earrings.
$109.95
If you're a fan of the Mach & Mach heels, check out these Steve Madden dupes.
