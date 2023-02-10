search
11 TikTok-approved fashion and beauty dupes

By Tatiana Pile
Feb 10, 2023

If you’ve been on TikTok as of late, chances are you’ve seen someone excitedly showcasing a haul of affordable dupes of the hottest luxury items of the moment. Dupe culture has exploded on TikTok since the start of the pandemic as many consumers have begun investing less in luxury products. As evident in TikTok user Liz Lovery’s viral video of Lululemon dupes found at Amazon, as well as the video of a Mirror Palais dupe dress with 1.8 million likes, less-expensive alternatives are resonating with younger consumers.

As popular as the dupe trend has become, it has also been met with a bit of controversy, with some “dupes” proving to be counterfeits. To date, the hashtag #dupe on has earned over 2.7 billion views on TikTok. Meanwhile, #tiktokmademebuyit has 41.4 billion views and #reps, short for replicas, has 1.6 billion views.

Glossy combed through the hundreds of tagged videos to come up with the following edit of 11 must-have dupes.

Check out our picks below.

Beauty Dupes

Featured
Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm, Bliss You BerryShop Now
Covergirl
Makeup
Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm in Bliss You Berry

$6.99

A dupe for Clinique's ultra viral Black Honey lipstick.

elf milk primer dupeShop Now
e.l.f.
Makeup
Power Grip Primer

$8.00

This equally-as-popular alternative is a dupe for Milk's Hydro Grip Gripping Primer.

Instant Age Rewind Instant PerfectorShop Now
Maybelline
Makeup
Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector

$9.74

This Maybelline dupe gives you the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter glow for a fraction of the price.

Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek TintShop Now
NYX
Makeup
Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint

$6.99

TikTok users say the entire NYX Sweet Cheeks blush line is a dupe for Rare Beauty's blush collection.

Shop Now
Good Molecules
Skin Care
Niacinamide Serum

$6.00

If you're a fan of Glow Recipe's Niacinamide Dew Drops, then this Good Molecules serum is perfect for you.

Shop Now
Peach Slices
Skin Care
Acne Exfoliating Toner

$10.99

If Paula Choice's 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is currently out of your budget, consider this $11 dupe.

Fashion Dupes

Featured
Shop Now
Anthropologie
Fashion
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel

$128.00

A stylish and affordable dupe for the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag.

Flare Long BodysuitShop Now
Target
Fashion
Flare Long Bodysuit – JoyLab

$40.00

This viral bodysuit has been compared to the popular Wilfred Free Divinity Kick Flare Jumpsuit from Artizia.

crz yoga butterluxeShop Now
Crz Yoga
Fashion
High Waisted Lounge Legging

$36.00

These seamless leggings are a dupe for Lululemon's Align leggings.

Gold Oval Drop EarringsShop Now
Anthropologie
Fashion
Gold Oval Drop Earrings

$38.00

These dreamy lightweight earrings are a dupe for Bottega Veneta's Drop Earrings.

Steve Madden HeelsShop Now
Steve Madden
Fashion
Viable

$109.95

If you're a fan of the Mach & Mach heels, check out these Steve Madden dupes.

