11 TikTok-approved fashion and beauty dupes

If you’ve been on TikTok as of late, chances are you’ve seen someone excitedly showcasing a haul of affordable dupes of the hottest luxury items of the moment. Dupe culture has exploded on TikTok since the start of the pandemic as many consumers have begun investing less in luxury products. As evident in TikTok user Liz Lovery’s viral video of Lululemon dupes found at Amazon, as well as the video of a Mirror Palais dupe dress with 1.8 million likes, less-expensive alternatives are resonating with younger consumers.