Glossy Gift Guide: What the designer behind NY ‘it’ brand Wiederhoeft is gifting loved ones this holiday season

If you attend New York Fashion Week, chances are you heard of Wiederhoeft. The womenswear brand, founded in 2019 by Jackson Wiederhoeft, has been called a brand on the rise to watch. To date, A-listers like Julia Fox, Ice Spice and Nicola Coughlan have all been spotted in pieces from the designer’s theater-inspired assortment.

With the many demands surrounding their popular brand, it’s no surprise that when the holiday season comes around, Wiederhoeft isn’t always the most prepared.

“My tragic flaw is that I always wait until the last minute, and for all of the thoughtful stuff I should have done, it’s too late to do it.” Wiederhoeft told Glossy.

This year, however, Wiederhoeft said they’re navigating the holidays a bit differently. “I’m doing a lot of personalized gifts,” they said.

Occassion pieces from Wiedershoeft, Tanner Fletcher, Elena Velez and Jacques Agbobly are at the top of the list, but more niche items from other local NY-based retailers, founders and artists are among this year’s picks, as well.

“As a New Yorker, there are so many small businesses … and mom-and-pop shops everywhere that feel good to support and gift someone,” Wiederhoeft said. Some of those standout brands they’re eyeing for loved ones are ceramics from Pansy Ass Ceramics, footwear from Syro and tattoo deposits from shops like Warm Voices in New York.

As for the perfect gift for the designer, they said, “My life has been a hunt for the perfect tote bag — the perfect chic, functional, minimal and durable bag that’s probably black.”

What Wiederhoeft is gifting …

