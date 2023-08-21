Black-owned wellness brands to support this Black Business Month

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health and wellness categories have skyrocketed. According to Statista, the global wellness market was valued at over $4.3 trillion in 2020 and is expected to increase to $7 trillion by 2025. As health and wellness continue to become a growing priority for consumers, brands have leaned in on the opportunity with products and services meeting new demands.

For Black wellness founders, however, the opportunities have been less abundant. Like Black beauty and fashion brands, Black wellness founders face issues that include a lack of funding and resources, which can ultimately impact their ability to grow and scale their businesses beyond the early stages.

With Black Business Month drawing to a close, Glossy is continuing to amplify Black-owned businesses that are often left out of the conversation. This week, we are highlighting a handful of wellness brands committed to improving people’s everyday lives and overall well-being. These brands are organic, affordable and accessible to purchase, and sell products for everything from feminine care to body ailments.

Regardless of your health and wellness needs, take a look at Glossy’s pick of Black-owned wellness brands you can support now and always.

The Honey Pot

Since its inception in 2014, The Honey Pot has evolved into one of the premier feminine-care brands. Based on founder Beatrice Dixon’s cultural roots, the brand specializes in plant-based, healthy alternatives to many of the hygiene options on the market. The Honey Pot has a wide range of products suited for vaginal health, from vulva care to tampons.

Movita

Prior to founding the women’s vitamin brand Movita in 2015, Tonya Lewis Lee was a longtime women’s health advocate. With the brand, she wanted to create a safe space for women to ask questions about their overall health without judgment. Unlike traditional vitamins, all of Movita’s vitamins are specially formulated so that they can be taken on an empty stomach.

Homebody

After a tragic car accident, Rebecca Grammer-Ybarra and her sister Christy Grammer got the idea to create a wellness brand dedicated to soothing body ailments. In 2019, they launched Homebody with a core collection of six homemade bath bombs featuring CBD, antioxidants and superfoods to bring relief to the body and the mind. Four years later, the brand is now sold at Ulta, Nordstrom and Revolve.

Ruby Love

Underwear and swimwear with leak-proof protection are getting a facelift at Ruby Love. Founded by Crystal Etienne in 2015, the intimates brand, formerly known as PantyProp, was made to empower women to feel comfortable and confident while menstruating. Its styles are made to look chic while providing maximum leak absorption.

