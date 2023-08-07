Black-owned fashion brands to support during Black Business Month

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Black Business Month is on, and there are countless ways to show your support this month.

Founded in 2004 by John William Templeton and Frederick E. Jordan Sr., Black Business Month was created to highlight Black-owned businesses and their founders in the U.S. Nearly 20 years later, the month has stayed true to its mission to raise awareness and showcase the country’s Black- or African-American-owned businesses, of which there are 140,918, according to the U.S. Census Bureau released in Nov. 2022.

Glossy is commemorating the month by calling attention to our favorite beauty, wellness and fashion brands. Last week, we revealed the Black-owned beauty brands you should know. This week, we’re featuring Black-owned fashion brands that are at the forefront in their respective categories.

Black fashion has shaped many trends of the moment. Whether it’s the hip-hop look, streetwear or apparel inspired by diasporic flair, many of the current fashion trends can be dated back to a moment in Black history. Because of barriers to entry, however, many of the Black-owned fashion brands that have inspired popular aesthetics have not received their just due. As a result, they often don’t see the longevity of their non-POC counterparts. To combat this, organizations such as the CFDA have launched programs to help accelerate Black-owned fashion brands’ growth.

With so many exciting and culture-shifting Black-owned fashion brands on the market, Glossy curated a few that have offerings for every type of consumer. Shop our picks below.

Riot Swim

If you’re looking for a size-inclusive swimsuit brand, then look no further than Riot Swim. Founded in 2016 by Monti Landers, the brand’s mission is to make all consumers feel like their most confident and sexy selves. Landers has long been an advocate for body positivity, and it shows through the brand’s messaging and product assortment.

Martine Ali

With its edgy designs and high-quality materials, Martine Ali has earned a name for itself in the streetwear crowd. The jewelry brand, founded in 2010 by its namesake Martine Ali, pulls inspiration from grunge and hip-hop culture and offers a diverse collection of styles.

Victor Glemaud

Victor Glemaud launched his eponymous clothing label in 2006 and hit the ground running. The brand has had partnerships with Target and, in 2017, was a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Glemaud is known for its statement knitwear and eclectic appeal. Throughout his career, Glemaud has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion in fashion.

Atelier Ndigo

Founded in 2020 by Haitian stylist and designer Waïna Chancy, Atelier Ndigo aims to give formal attire a breath of fresh air. The colorful and structured silhouettes are a tribute to Ndigo’s multi-cultural background. To date, Chancy’s pieces have been spotted in popular TV shows such as Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

