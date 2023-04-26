Bed Bath & Beyond is closing. Here are the best deals to get while you can

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
On Sunday, home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 52-year-old company, known for its competitively-priced home goods, gadgets and beauty items, has struggled in recent years as consumer spending has slowed and shifted. In its bankruptcy filing, Bed Bath & Beyond stated that it had $5.2 billion in debt and assets of $4.4 billion, according to CNN. The same day, the retailer also shared that it received an emergency court approval loan of $240 million from Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to stay open while it undergoes the bankruptcy process.
As part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy plan, announced on Monday, it revealed that it will launch a closing sale, offering “deeply discounted” deals. The deals will be available on all of its products while the merchandise lasts. Discounts will also be available online and on the Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY app.
Customer coupons will be redeemable until April 26, and gift cards will be accepted until May 8. Any items purchased before Wednesday can still be returned until May 24, while items purchased on or after April 26 are final sale. Bed Bath & Beyond’s physical locations will be closing, in step.
On the bright side, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can now take advantage of sales, while they last. If you’ve been planning to restock your beauty closet or update your bedding or home supplies, below is a roundup of great deals you can shop now.
