Alo Yoga’s top-rated products, according to TikTok

Few brands have managed to achieve cult status as of late, but 16-year-old Alo Yoga decidedly fits the bill.

Last week, Glossy covered the growth of Alo’s Sherpa Shop viral franchise since debuting in 2014. According to Glossy reporting, from 2021 to 2022, the Sherpa franchise sales grew 55%, owed to both consumers’ increasing demand for faux sherpa products and the brand’s marketing strategy. To promote the line this year, Alo opened a pop-up store in Beverley Hills and hosted IRL events for influencers and its most loyal shoppers.

Additionally, in October, following the launch of its luxury aprés-ski collection at NYFW, the activewear brand announced an extended luxury assortment via a new occasionwear line called Alo Atelier. The collection features 30 pieces in materials including cashmere, silk and Alo Yoga’s bestselling Airlift. This wasn’t the brand’s only new drop this year. In March, Alo expanded into menswear, and in May, it launched a line of footwear.

With its strategic marketing, emphasis on community and relevant collection launches, it’s no surprise that the brand has resonated on social media, including TikTok. Though the brand only has a little over 357,000 followers on the platform, the hashtags #aloyoga, #aloyogaclothing and #aloyogahaul have a collective view count of over 280 million. Among the most-watched videos featuring Alo Yoga products are hauls and try-ons featuring some of the brand’s most popular products. For example, a video where creator @realadelaidkane shows off her matching tennis skirt sets has 976,400 views, while a video where user @tanissommer raves about the biker shorts currently has 71,100 views.

Including the High-Waist Airlift Leggings, which promise a sculpted and lifted fit, and the Renown Heavy Weight Hoodie, designed for a boxy, oversized look, several Alo apparel products have become synonymous with the brand. And others are emerging as fan favorites.

A quick search on TikTok reveals that Alo’s Airbrush collection, with products ranging from sports bras to tennis dresses, has become a go-to, as have the High-Waist Biker Shorts. Meanwhile, the Match Point Tennis Skirt and Varsity Tennis Skirt are practically haul staples. On TikTok, #aloyogatennisdress has 76,600 views, #aloyogaleggings has 273,800 views, and #aloyogasweats has 97,900 views.

See below to shop the most popular Alo Yoga styles based on the most-viewed TikToks. Shop TikTok’s favorite Alo Yogo pieces below.

