Exclusive: Alo Yoga launches Alo Atelier luxury collection

Following the launch of a luxury aprés-ski collection at New York Fashion Week in September 2022, activewear brand Alo Yoga is now introducing an expanded line of luxury occasionwear called Alo Atelier.

The collection, which features 30 pieces in cashmere, silk and the brand’s signature Airlift material, launched on October 19, just in time for the holidays. Styles include gowns, vegan faux fur outerwear and loungewear, in prices ranging from $248-$1,900. According to the brand, the collection was inspired by Parisian “couture.” The line is available at three of Alo’s 43 retail doors, in Beverly Hills, Soho and Aspen, as well as on aloyoga.com. Sixteen-year-old Alo Yoga reported over $1 billion in sales for 2022. Representatives declined to share 2023 projections.

“The design team was inspired by their trip to Paris, and with the holidays coming up, they created a collection that was more decadent than what you typically see from us,” said Summer Nacewicz, evp of creative and brand marketing at Alo. The price range for the brand’s core line, which includes sweatsuits, sports bras and leggings, sells for $50-$200. “Our design team designs more like a fashion house, but at a very fast pace. As we’re at a higher price point within the athleisure market, we wanted to see how far we could go if there weren’t any cost restrictions to push the brand to create the highest quality product.”

While Nacewicz declined to provide sales figures for the line, she said that most of the 2022 “Aspen” collection sold out within three weeks. She added that the brand’s customers in Aspen, Beverly Hills and Soho have big basket sizes and are not price-sensitive.

“We have a very loyal customer and we definitely find this line hitting harder with our repeat customers,” she said. “The luxe [Aspen] collection does amazing in stores, where people can touch and feel the product. We find that customers are already mixing their designer and luxury pieces with Alo, [which signals] they’re interested in a more expanded range than what we are typically known for.”

Alo Yoga has been working toward becoming a complete lifestyle brand over the last few years. In May, it launched footwear, and in March, it expanded on men’s activewear. In 2020, it also debuted supplements and skin care products. Alo Atelier is the next stage in shifting perceptions around the brand by presenting a more expansive Alo. The Alo Atelier line will become an annual fixture, with one collection per year released ahead of the holidays.

Much like Lululemon, Alo has become an aspirational athleisure-focused brand, and it hosts a community of wellness fans at its headquarters in Beverly Hills.

“The Alo logo has become such a symbol of this health and wellness lifestyle,” said Nacewicz. “Our [Alo House] headquarters is now the place to be in L.A., and the gym is iconic. We have music studios, cryotherapy and a cold plunge.”

But the HQ had yet to host an event at night until Thursday. For Alo Atelier’s launch, the brand hosted an evening, Parisian-inspired soirée. The building was designed by Louvre pyramid architect I.M.Pei, which also played into the event’s inspiration. In addition to the event, the brand is marketing the collection through an OOH campaign and social media.

Some pieces created for the collection won’t be for sale, but they were gifted to celebrities and influencers attending the launch event. Attendees included models Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin and Rocky Barnes, and singer Saweetie put on a performance. All were dressed by Alo Yoga in Alo Atelier.

The collection’s Parisian influence is fitting, as Alo is focused on its European expansion. Its first London store will open in November, and it will open its first Paris store and a second London location in June 2024. Reaching 100 Alo stores worldwide by the end of 2023 is the brand’s goal.