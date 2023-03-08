5 brands to support that give back to women year-round

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

March is Women’s History Month, the annual monthlong event celebrating women in the U.S. who have made significant strides in the fight for equal rights. On March 8, the event is recognized around the world as International Women’s Day.

Though women’s rights have experienced recent setbacks, including the official overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022, the fight continues. To help aid the progress, many beauty and fashion brands have begun contributing organizational and financial support to charities and organizations dedicated to empowering women. In 2019, the Don’t Ban Equality coalition was formed in support of reproductive rights for women — it has since been backed by several nonprofits that focus on women’s rights. To date, over 700 businesses have signed on as partners of the coalition, “making a clear case that public policies that restrict reproductive health care are bad for business,” according to the site.

Companies that are giving back in other ways, too. Whether it’s through their own charities or other organizations, the brands below donate to programs assisting women and young girls worldwide year-round.

Glow Recipe

Co-funded by Christine Chang and Sarah Lee in 2014, Glow Recipe has managed to gain a cult following thanks to its popular fruit-based skin-care products. In addition to its products, the brand is known for its philanthropic efforts. Through its Glow for Good social impact program, Glow Recipe has pledged to donate $1 million to causes such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and female empowerment.

Thinx

When Miki Agrawal, Radha Agrawal and Antonia Dunbar founded feminine hygiene brand Thinx in 2013, their goal was to make menstrual products more accessible to women in need. Through Thinx’s GiveRise initiative, with every customer purchase, Thinx donates pair of panties to one of its trusted giveback partners, all of which help fight period poverty and promote access to reproductive health.

Thrive Causemetics

Unlike many beauty brands, Thrive Causemtics was created with the intention to give back. Founded in 2015 by Karissa Bodnar, the vegan DTC luxury cosmetics brand partners with a variety of women-focused organizations. Currently, with every product purchase, the brand will donate a product to a woman in need.

Awe Inspired

Fine Jewelry brand Awe Inspired was founded in 2018 by cancer survivor Jill Johnson and her son Max. The brand’s pieces symbolize strength, power and feminity. Through its philanthropic efforts, Awe Inspired has donated over $700,000 to nonprofits like the NAACP and Planned Parenthood. The brand is also partnering with The Iranian Diaspora Collective to help women fighting for their freedom in the country.

The Body Shop

When Anita Roddick opened the first The Body Shop store in 1976, her idea of creating a business that could be a force for good was considered revolutionary. Fast forward nearly 50 years, and the contributions The Body Shop has made to society have provided a blueprint for cosmetics companies. According to the brand’s website, across North America, it donates cleansing products to local shelters and senior communities. Globally, the company has donated over 1 million products.

