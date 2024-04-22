4 sustainable fashion brands to shop this Earth Month

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

According to the environmental news website Earth.org, fast fashion contributes 10% of total global carbon emissions, which can cause global temperatures to rise.

But there is a bright spot: A January report by market research group Coherent Market Insights revealed that the global sustainable fashion market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $33 billion by 2030. The market’s growth is being fueled by consumer demand. On TikTok, the hashtag #sustainablefashion has over 762,000 posts.

Though it may cost more for brands to practice more sustainable habits, they’re increasingly taking action. On Monday, Everlane released its impact report highlighting its efforts to reduce waste and use more eco-friendly materials. And Stella McCartney has long partnered with relevant activists to spread awareness about the importance of sustainable practices.

So, whether you’re looking for summer-perfect swimwear made from recycled materials or environmentally-friendly activewear for your next pickleball match, you’ll find more options than ever.

Below, shop from four brands that are advancing their sustainability efforts, either by using recycled materials or lowering the carbon emissions in their manufacturing.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has long been heralded for its trailblazing sustainability standards. In August 2022, founder Stella McCartney used similar standards to create a skin-care line, The Stella by Stella McCartney.

Andie Swim

Andie Swim takes a “progressive approach to sustainability,” which has resulted in a swimwear collection made from recycled materials. The brand is on a mission to protect the planet by reducing its CO2 emissions in production.

Tala

Founded in 2019 by influencer Grace Beverly, Tala wants to redefine quiet luxury activewear by creating every item in an environmentally and socially conscious way.

Everlane

Everlane launched its first-ever collaboration with a designer, Marques Almeida, in March. The limited-edition collection was made entirely from surplus materials, in keeping with the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality, eco-friendly products that can stand the test of time.