4 lingerie brands that should be on your radar

Lingerie, a category that historically promoted unrealistic beauty standards, has slowly transformed into a space where all bodies are celebrated. And considering how far lingerie has come, it’s no surprise that the category is heating up. As consumers continue to push brands to become size and body inclusive and promote more positive messaging, those that aren’t able to keep up are inadvertently making way for new, modern brands.

“There is a misconception that you purchase lingerie for the benefit of someone who is lucky enough to see you in it, but it can be very empowering to wear lingerie for yourself. Wearing lingerie makes you feel more confident, boosts your mood and, hopefully, makes what you’re wearing on top look even better,” Jennifer Zuccarini founder and CEO of luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal told Glossy.

According to research and marketing firm Bonafide Research, 2022 was a big year for the category. That was thanks to trends like consumers wearing lingerie as outerwear, as well as newcomer brands making a splash. Bonafide Research valued the global lingerie market at $79 billion and expects it to reach $114 billion by 2028.

As Zuccarini explained, lingerie is no longer thought of as something you wear for someone else, which has opened up the category to exciting, new trends. For instance, Vivienne Westwood singlehandedly redefined the purpose of the corset, making it one of the most iconic fashion staples in the ’80s. And popstar Rihanna’s lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, disrupted the industry with its expansive and inclusive sizing and marketing.

“Lingerie as a category has been a leader in inclusivity and diversity over the last few years. In the past, there were few choices for buying lingerie, but today, no matter what your personal style is, there’s probably a brand that reflects your vibe,” said Zuccarini.

Despite all the progress in the category, purchasing lingerie can feel overwhelming, considering all the options now available.

“Start by getting professionally fit for your bra size or measuring yourself at home. Bras are really the foundation of lingerie,” Zuccarini said. “Women with fuller cups think they need to wear something boring and basic for support when there are a lot of sexier, beautiful styles that will provide enough support. A bodysuit is a great way to have a lingerie look incorporated into your wardrobe. Worn under a jacket or paired with denim, it’s a Fleur staple.”

Whether you’re looking for something more daring or you want to keep it simple, these lingerie brand favorites will have you covered.

Fleur du Mal

When Jennifer Zuccarini founded Fluer du Mal in 2012, her mission was to change the way women approach lingerie. In the years since, Fleur du Mal has gained notoriety for its provocative yet progressive marketing and its intentional inclusive sizing. In 2021, the luxury lingerie brand opened its second boutique store in Los Angeles. With Coachella’s second weekend a few days away, consider Fleur du Mal’s stylish suspenders or trendy bustiers as additions to your festival look.

Agent Provocateur

Nearly 30 years old, Agent Provocateur has stood the test of time as it’s modernized to fit its consumers’ needs. Founded by Joseph Corré and Serena Rees, the brand has been known for its timeless yet innovative designs since day one. An Agent Provocateur corset would be the star of any lingerie-as-outerwear outfit.

For Love & Lemons

Founded in 2011 by best friends Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern, For Love & Lemons was created to empower women to embrace their femininity and inner confidence. Best known for playful designs and romantic silhouettes, For Love & Lemons believes every woman is sexy and daring, and the intimates they wear should reflect that. The brand launched with ready-to-wear first, following that up with lingerie in 2018. For Love & Lemons’ fun, light and flirty designs make it a great option for brides looking to jazz up their get-ready-with-me wedding day wardrobe.

Cuup

For Cuup, stylish and functional lingerie is the priority. The brand, founded in 2017 by Kearnon O’Molony and Abby Morgan, has always focused on making ultra-light and supportive, everyday bras. While you may not see this brand in the lingerie-as-outerwear trend, the comfortable mesh bras are the perfect undergarment to pair with sheer tops.

