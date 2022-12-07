TikTok’s influence dominates Google’s top trending beauty searches for 2022

When it comes to beauty categories on Google’s Year in Search list released today, the impact of TikTok is undeniable.

From makeup to nails to “aesthetics,” TikTok was a significant driver of U.S. Google search trends across categories. The data was compiled based on searches that had a high spike in traffic over the course of 2022 compared to 2021, meaning the list is about growth rather than overall search volume.

In the makeup category, the top trending search terms read like a laundry list of viral TikTok trends started by various influencers. One of the categories, ”Douyin blush,” even references the Chinese version of TikTok in the name, showing where the trend began.

Makeup Trends

Passport makeup trend

Addison Rae lip gloss trend

White dot trend

Invisible eyeliner trend

Douyin blush trend

Doe eyes trend

Tired eyes trend

Crying makeup trend

Under eyeshadow trend

Dark lip liner trend

Viral makeup trends have been known to be a big break for influencers’ careers. The “passport makeup trend” started with a makeup tutorial created by TikTok influencer Georgia Barrett to optimize makeup for a flattering passport photo. It became so viral that she now has “Passport girl I guess” as her TikTok bio.

The trends especially benefited influencers who have their own beauty brand. Addison Rae’s Item Beauty gained a boost from the “Addison Rae lip gloss trend,” in which the influencer demonstrated her technique of applying lip gloss with one hand while holding her phone.

Celebrities were also major drivers of beauty trends this year. In the “celebrity hair” category, top searches ranged from TikToker Dixie D’Amelio to Jada Pinkett Smith following the Will Smith Oscars slap incident after Chris Rock made a joke at her expense over her alopecia.

Celebrity hair trends

Jada Pinkett Smith

Dixie D’Amelio

Brandon Marsh

Jason Momoa

Jimmy Butler

Summer Walker

Brooks Koepka

Crystal Gayle

Karol G

Teresa Giudice wedding

Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, was a huge influence when it came to nails following her “glazed donut” nail trend, which sparked searches for her favorite nails as well as variations such as “chocolate glazed donut.”

Nails

Hailey Bieber nails

Red nail theory

Milky nails

Half moon nails

Chrome nails

Pink coffin nails

Euphoria nails

Chocolate glazed donut nails

Mardi gras nails

Pink french tip nails

TikTok was a major factor in nail Google searches: The “red nail theory” trend, for example, was started in a video by influencer @GirlBossTown. In it, she claimed that wearing red nail polish acts as a “magnet” for men because it “reminds them of their mom.” The hashtag garnered 113.9 million views on TikTok as more users shared their thoughts.

TikTok “aesthetics” were also a major search category this year. While terms like “preppy” or “goth” have certainly been around for half a century, the power of the TikTok hashtag has meant the proliferation of styles and looks that could catch on as trends in both beauty and fashion.

Aesthetics

Preppy aesthetic

Clean girl aesthetic

Coquette aesthetic

Summer aesthetic

Downtown girl aesthetic

Spring aesthetic

Dark brown aesthetic

Old money aesthetic

Hazel aesthetic

Stranger Things aesthetic

TikTok also factored into “skintellectual” skin-care searches this year. The trend of “slugging,” which had TikTok influencers slathering petroleum across their faces for the night, was one of the listed search topics. Ingredient research was also prevalent, as users searched for niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and retinol.

Skin-care questions

What skincare products should not be refrigerated?

How to add niacinamide to skincare routine?

What is BHT in skincare?

What is niacinamide in skincare?

How long does skincare last?

What is slugging?

What is niacinamide good for?

What is BHA?

What does retinol do for your skin?

Is hyaluronic acid safe for pregnancy?

While brands jumped on the majority of these beauty trends with their content on TikTok and Instagram, some have managed to break through on Google to land on the first page of search terms organically. When it comes to “pink coffin nails,” Kloss Beauty and Clutch Nails land on the first page of search results, while Ipsy achieved one of the top organic search results for “clean girl aesthetic tutorial” on Google with its blog post on the topic.