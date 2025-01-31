Glossy Pop Newsletter: Inside Make Up For Ever’s play for Gen Z and Gen Alpha

To receive the Glossy Pop newsletter in your inbox every Friday, click here.

“Two years into this wild ride, and this is the first time I’m intentionally leaking a beauty product,” said Alexis Androulakis, one half of the influencer duo known as The Lipstick Lesbians (1 million TikTok followers), in a video posted on Monday.

At the time this story was published, the post had 1.3 million views and over 9,200 likes. In it, Androulakis is introducing her followers to Make Up For Ever’s new franchise, Super Boost, which launched at the start of the week.

“We look at [The Lipstick Lesbians] as the authorities in the space,” said Jessica Lo, the brand’s head of communications and integrated marketing. “All of the [beauty advisors] at Sephora and all the beauty enthusiasts, no matter their age, are following them.” She likened the leak strategy to Sephora’s app-only previews, noting that beauty obsessives today like to be in the know.

For now, the Super Boost franchise includes just two products, the Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint with Hyaluronic and Polyglutamic Acids ($36), available in 18 shades, and the Moisturizing & Plumping Lip Gloss ($26), available in 11 shades. When asked if the new franchise would expand to include more products, Lo said, “It’s possible,” which, in industry speak, translates to, “Yes.”

Though Androulakis and her wife, the other half of The Lipstick Lesbians, Christina Basias, are neither Gen Z nor Gen Alpha, Super Boost is Make Up For Ever’s first bid to specifically attract these consumer demographics.

“Super Boost is a very Gen-Z- and Gen-Alpha-driven launch — the Skin Tint and the Lip Gloss are very skin-care-ingredient-forward products,” Lo said. “We looked at the popularity of [our] Artist Color Pencil — on TikTok, in particular — and we could see [these demographics’] connection with the brand. We could also see the spending power they have. So, we listened carefully, and we created two products with very approachable formulas to meet their needs.”

The Skin Tint, which is Make Up For Ever’s first skin tint, is “boosted” with hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid, both of which help hydrate the skin. And, according to Lo, the product is more buildable than competitive products on the market. The accordion packaging was also chosen to appeal to Gen Z.

The Gloss, which is also infused with hyaluronic acid, is the brand’s long-awaited sibling to its TikTok famous Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner ($24), launched in 2018, Lo said. In July of last year, the brand expanded that franchise with the launch of the Artist Color Pencil Extreme Waterproof Lip Liner ($26), which differs by being waterproof and transfer-proof. In 2024, the original Artist Color Pencil achieved triple-digit year-over-year sales growth and saw its earned media value increase by 114%, Lo told Glossy.

Select Lip Liner shades, like Anywhere Caffeine, Wherever Walnut, Endless Cacao and Limitless Brown, have become standouts. Before she officially launched her liners on Thursday, they had even gained the Hailey Bieber stamp of approval. Now, with the new Gloss launch, the Anywhere Caffeine and Wherever Walnut liners have corresponding lip glosses. Make Up For Ever had not had a lip gloss in its assortment for a number of years, but, Lo said, its customers were demanding shades to create matching lip “combos.” The marketing for the Lip Liners products and the Lip Glosses will often correspond, considering the hot topic of preferred lip combos among TikTok creators.

Make Up For Ever’s creator partners are not solely beauty influencers — some sit in the lifestyle category, Lo said. “We thought beyond the traditional beauty creator to invite even the light makeup user or novice into the world of Super Boost,” she said. “There is a big opportunity for us to reach people who have never used Make Up For Ever.”

The brand’s paid partners promoting the new launches include 21-year-old Olympian Suni Lee (3.6 million TikTok followers), who has also long been an advocate of the brand’s liners; and creators Paloma Sanchez (873,000 TikTok followers), Aditya Madiraju (620,000 TikTok followers) and Alissa Ashley (644,000 TikTok followers).

Lo said the brand’s partners have been given creative freedom. “We let the creator lean into what works for their audience,” she said. This is becoming an increasingly popular approach as more brands come to understand that creators are essentially the directors of their own media networks and can best decide what will resonate with their followers.

It is still early days for this four-day-old new franchise, but, Lo said, the brand’s Sephora app preview sales exceeded its projections by 50%. “We’re very excited by the initial results,” she said.

Lush responds to DEI rollbacks

Lush cosmetics wants customers to know where it stands as Target, Amazon, Meta and more companies have rolled back DEI initiatives since President Trump took office just 11 days ago. In response, it’s renamed three of its bath bombs to “Diversity,” “Equity” and “Inclusion.” This is true to the company’s ethos. In 2022, in response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, it released “Don’t Say Gay Soap” in partnership with Equality Florida.

“With DEI policies being rolled back in many places, and even the words vanishing from thousands of websites, we felt we needed to stand firm behind both the principles and the words diversity, equity and inclusion. [Doing this] ensures those words are not forgotten through every stage of our business,” Hilary Jones, Lush’s global ethics director, told Glossy.

Lush is guided by an Ethical Charter, which outlines its business operations and the ways it cares for staff. In 2020, it increased resources dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging with a dedicated program in the U.S. and Canada. Its 2025 DEIB program includes the continued publication of diversity reports, regular training for staff and “protected spaces to engage internally,” according to a press statement.

In the same statement, the brand said, “In this critical moment, the name changes are a simple but clear affirmation of Lush’s dedication to DEI policies, programs and practices.”

Collab of the week:

Dr. Idriss x Canopy

Canopy, known for its sold-at-Sephora humidifier, has long bet on product collaborations as a way to further establish its belonging as a home-device company with a place in the beauty world. Its latest collab is with dermatologist and brand founder Dr. Shereene Idriss. They teamed up to launch a new, purple (Dr. Idriss’s brand hue), travel-ready humidifier — the Dr. Idriss x Canopy Portable Humidifier for Skin Hydration ($100), launched earlier this week. The device comes with three aromatherapy blends co-designed with Dr. Idriss, dubbed “Bedtime Sesh,” “Calm-ish” and “SPF OTB.”

“Brand collabs are a big part of our marketing strategy given the opportunity to access new audiences and drive sales with limited edition products,” said Canopy CMO Eric Neher. “We are big fans of Dr. Idriss due to her deep expertise and unique ability to educate in a fun and accessible way. … When we learned Shereene had always wanted to explore fragrance for her brand in some way, we thought there was an opportunity considering Canopy’s emphasis on clean home scenting.” Shop it here.

Ilia x Halfdays

For its next foray into skin care, with the launch of its new Barrier Build Skin Protectant Cream ($64), clean makeup brand Ilia has introduced a ski suit — yes, a ski suit — in partnership with Halfdays, the women’s direct-to-consumer skiwear company.

“This partnership represents a meeting of two brands challenging industry conventions,” Liz Cebron, CMO at Ilia, told Glossy. “Just as Halfdays is taking a woman-led approach to innovating on ski apparel in a historically male-dominated outdoor industry, Ilia has been pioneering a new approach to clean beauty — one that doesn’t compromise on performance or efficacy. We’re both focused on creating products that enhance healthy, active lifestyles.”

She added, “Our mission is to protect and revive your skin, and, with the launch of our new Barrier Build cream, the timing couldn’t have been better to team up with Halfdays, which is also focused on making you feel comfortable and protected in the elements. … When you find another female-founded brand that shares your vision for thoughtful innovation, everything clicks.”

Cebron noted that Ilia founder Sasha Plavsic has a strong connection to skiing — she’s based in Vancouver and has Olympic athletes in the family.

