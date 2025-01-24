Hailey Bieber on Rhode’s expanding lip empire

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For months, Hailey Bieber has been teasing her next launch — which, officially, is dubbed the Peptide Lip Shape ($24). It will be available on Rhode’s e-commerce site on January 30.

The hype around Rhode, which launched in June 2022, is well-documented. When Bieber teases a new Rhode product to her 54 million Instagram followers, beauty outlets rush to cover the preview. For example, an October 2024 Marie Claire headline read: “Did Hailey Bieber just tease three new Rhode launches in a designer diaper bag tour?”

To Bieber, using her products is second nature. After all, the very ethos of Rhode is creating things she deems “essentials.” Peptide Lip Shape is essentially the marriage of a lip liner and a contour product, and Bieber has been using it, in one form of pre-launch packaging or another, for over a year. Though people always ask her about Rhode’s launch strategy, Bieber insisted she is simply doing what’s “natural” to her. “I’ll have a conversation with the team about [the timeline for a product] so we’re all on the same page about the best timeframes. … But, for me, I’ve been using this product behind the scenes for the last nine months? 12 months? It’s a part of my everyday routine. … As the founder, I have the ability to reveal it when I see fit, as long as the team is on the same page.”

Bieber’s fans are quite intense about guessing what’s coming next. “They’re super on it,” Bieber said. “So many times I’m so impressed [by what] people are guessing is coming because [they’re] pretty spot on. … We are [already] working on it, or, sometimes, it’s not exactly what they think, but they’re in the arena.”

As for what actually is coming next, Bieber would only divulge that the brand is planning to expand on its “pocket world” — a reference to its viral Pocket Blush, which launched last summer. She said she’s committed to “[launching things] that are necessary for me on a day-to-day basis,” adding, “To see that [it’s also] what the customer is naturally yearning for is just so refreshing, and [creating what the] customer wants and needs without [contributing to] overconsumption is so important to me.”

Of Peptide Lip Shape, Bieber said she wanted to create a lip pencil that wasn’t about precision. “With a face contour, it’s about shaping the face, playing with shadowing, and shaping where you want definition and where you don’t on the face. So, it’s that same concept, but for the lips.”

The product is launching with 11 shades. Bieber said she couldn’t predict a clear frontrunner because preference may skew to the shade most closely resembling a user’s own lips. Hers, she said, are naturally pretty pink, making Press a good match. She also loves Lunge and Twist for a more dramatic contour. Stretch, she said, is “more of a brown shade, which I mix with the Espresso [Peptide] Lip Tint for a cool ’90s brown moment.”

Bieber’s famous and influential friends have helped her test this launch for months — and have been just as eager to get their hands on it as her fans have been. “My friends were cussing me out about getting these before they came out. … They were like, ‘Where is the lip contour? Give it to me!’ They knew about the concept of this months and months ago — I was showing it to them literally a year ago.” Lori Harvey and Justine Skye used pre-launch samples to complete their Halloween lip combos, Bieber said.

In August 2023, Glossy exclusively reported that Rhode was just about to hit 1 million units sold of its instant hero product, the Peptide Lip Treatment, which became even more of a beauty industry icon when the brand introduced its corresponding phone case last February. With Peptide Lip Shape, the brand will further cement its status in the lip category. In addition to peptide, it features fenugreek extract to help the appearance of volume in the lips. Industry insiders are now speculating that Rhode is readying for a launch at retail in the coming months — it remains solely DTC.

With the launches of its blush, tinted lip balms and now lip liners, it may seem Rhode is increasing its focus on makeup, but Bieber said this is not so. “We are a skin care-first brand,” Bieber said, noting that she loves a “hybrid situation” and “lip care is skin care.” She was recently behind the viral hack of blending the brand’s Peptide Glazing Fluid with a foundation stick for a dewier finish.

For Peptide Lip Shape’s launch campaign, Bieber again tapped outside talent — this time, singer Tate McRae. For Rhode’s last launch — its Barrier Butter, which debuted in October 2024 — the brand tapped supermodel Claudia Schiffer as its face. Of McRae, Bieber said, “She is just such an explosive, amazing, incredible person. She’s so cool, she’s so beautiful. Her music is incredible. I’ve been getting to know her a bit personally, and she is such a sweetheart. … She was using the products and liking the products. She really just melted into the world of Rhode very naturally.”

In spite of her modeling credentials, Bieber doesn’t want to be the face of everything Rhode puts out. “I want people to see campaigns and see themselves in different individuals and different people. Not everybody’s going to see themselves in me,” Bieber said, “I’m building a whole world — it’s not just about me.”



