How Bubble is using YouTube to channel education and community

A decade ago, YouTube was the undisputed frontier of digital beauty communities. But the rise of Instagram and TikTok has led some brands to divest their energies away from the Google-owned social media platform.

But even with its largely Gen-Z audience, the skin-care brand Bubble has not forgotten about beauty’s first viral platform. By teasing new products, sharing educational videos and experimenting with YouTube Shorts, Bubble has built an audience of nearly 450,000 followers on YouTube. It was those initiatives that led Bubble to win Best Use of YouTube in the 2025 Glossy Pop Awards.

“I think that a lot of brands are just so focused on Instagram and TikTok that they forget there’s so much activity on [YouTube] and so much beauty passion on the platform,” said Shai Eisenman, Bubble’s CEO and founder. “In a lot of ways, it’s the new TikTok, and really allows for incredible engagement with your community and your consumers.”

A humorous Short created by Buuble with content creator Conner Chant in June to promote its new Cosmic Silk toner reached more than 4.6 million views. Meanwhile, an August video teasing its new acne cleanser reached more than 1 million views. In comparison to TikTok, where Bubble has 3.6 million followers, that reach can appear small. But Eisenman said Bubble sees the value in YouTube’s more niche audience.

“Recently, we see even stronger engagement across YouTube than we see on TikTok,” she said. “The content that is being responded to is different. I think TikTok is more about culture, YouTube is more about product.”

YouTube first launched Shorts in 2020, giving the platform known for long-form videos a new format to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels. As TikTok’s status has been under threat in the U.S., more brands have looked to diversify their social media presence by tinkering with YouTube Shorts. Eisenman believes the platform is likely to see more growth in the year to come. According to marketing agency Awisee, 62% of brands have increased their YouTube Shorts ad spend in 2025.

“I think YouTube has really amazing guardrails and processes to ensure the content reaches the right hands. So, that’s just gonna make YouTube stronger and stronger,” said Eisenman. “It feels like a cleaner option and an option that is safer.

Bubble launched the same year YouTube debuted Shorts. Young consumers and content creators have been instrumental to the brand’s growth, as the DTC brand has expanded to major retailers like Target and Ulta. As the brand grows up, Eisenman said Bubble will continue to invest in those emerging platforms like Shorts.

“Obviously, we have 3.6 million followers [on TikTok], but I do think that YouTube is in a very interesting stage where the Shorts really show incredible engagement,” she said. “So, I think we’re going to continue to invest in the platform.”