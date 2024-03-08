Glossy Pop Newsletter: Olaplex bets on awards season and ‘Hollywood hair’

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When awards season kicked off in January, Olaplex kicked off a marketing campaign dubbed Olaplex Shine On. The campaign has since been running in high gear, based on the brand’s goal to “own the red carpet season,” according to Charlotte Watson, the brand’s CMO. This weekend, timed to the Oscars, the campaign will reach its peak: Not only will it have a presence during the March 10 awards show itself, but it will also expand to include a pop-up at L.A.’s The Grove and a partnership with TikTok’s creator studio. The brand declined to comment on the budget for the three-pronged campaign.

Olaplex has made headlines of late based on its turnaround plan under new CEO, Amanda Baldwin, formerly of Supergoop. The brand will celebrate its 10th birthday in June.

“We are using this weekend as an opportunity to celebrate the stylists,” Watson said. “[The campaign is] rooted in that idea that the brand’s heritage is in Hollywood hair — we’ve been a constant on the red carpet throughout awards season since our launch.” She noted that the brand has partnered with major players on red-carpet hair looks, including colorist Tracy Cunningham.

Aside from the brand’s heritage, the cultural relevancy of the red carpet and celebrity hair is only increasing, Watson said.

Jacob Schwartz, one of Olaplex’s ambassadors and the colorist responsible for Margot Robbie’s Barbie-perfect blonde, said his clients often request Robbie’s style. While partnering with Olaplex, Schwartz has tagged the brand in his posts about his process while working on Robbie’s hair. As a result, Olaplex’s own DMs were flooded with questions about how to get the look. “People love to pull inspiration from red carpet looks. To my clients, the red carpet feels aspirational but also accessible,” Schwartz said. “These looks set trends that trickle down through the beauty and fashion world.”

In January, as the brand surfaced its campaign for the Golden Globes and the Emmys, it brought on a host of new global ambassadors including colorist Jenna Perry, celebrity stylist Cervando Maldonado, colorist Jacob Schwartz and hairstylist Naeemah Lafond. Its existing ambassadors include Tracey Cunningham, Guy Tang, Christin Brown, Chad Kenyan, Bianca Hillier, Halley Brisker and Samantha Cusick.

Olaplex has helped create many looks this awards season thus far: For the Globes, Olaplex ambassador Halley Brisker styled Julianne Moore, and for the Emmys, Olaplex teamed with stylist Mark Townsend who styled Aubrey Plaza. For The Grammys in February, Jacob Schwartz worked with Lana Del Rey, and Tracey Cunningham worked with Bebe Rexha, both by refreshing their hair color for the red carpet.

For the Oscars, Olaplex ambassadors will style or color the hair of celebrities including Margot Robbie, Kirsten Dunst, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone.

Throughout awards season, Olaplex’s team has posted social content showing red-carpet looks and its stylist and colorist ambassadors talking through how they achieved the looks.

In addition, the brand is working with TikTok, in continuation of a longstanding working relationship, to host creators at TikTok’s Creator Studio in Los Angeles. On March 7, it hosted a Shine On event to which it invited about 40 creators including Audrey Boos and Arnell Armon. At the event, the creators had the opportunity to have their hair styled by Olaplex’s celebrity ambassadors. They could also create content for the brand’s social media campaign dubbed the “Ready in 7” challenge, which involves creating a look in seven seconds. Olaplex will leverage that content to challenge its community to do the same. The “7” is a play on the brand’s hero No.7 Bonding Oil — a bestseller and its “ultimate product for red carpet shine,” said Lisa Bobroff, Olaplex’s vp of global communications and consumer engagement. She added, “It has been the product of choice and in every stylist’s kit this red-carpet season so we wanted to amplify that in a way that is fun and engaging.”

The consumer-facing pop-up store, called Olaplex Shine On, will be open March 9-10. “The experience will be as if you’re arriving on the red carpet with the excitement of the paparazzi, with the cameras going off. And then [guests will] have the opportunity to learn about Olaplex products by receiving an express service.” The service menu was designed by one of the brand’s U.K.-based global ambassadors, Hallie Brisker. It features his top tips and tricks using Olaplex, including the viral Olaplex bun. Brisker’s client roster includes Julianne Moore, Lily James and Olivia Wilde.

At the store, the brand will also offer one-on-one consultations with the ambassadors. Finally, there will be a photo moment meant to recreate the popular slow-motion content of celebrities on the red carpet. All of these services will be free, as will available gift bags which will include samples of some of the brand’s top styling products.

The Olaplex pop-up will be stationed by The Grove’s Sephora location, offering convenience to guests wanting to purchase an ambassador-recommended hair-care routine. Should guests shop Olaplex at Sephora first, they’ll receive a “golden ticket” which will allow them to skip the line at the pop-up to receive one of the complimentary styling services.

“We’re using The Grove, as a whole, to drive awareness, with the service element offering education,” Watson said. “We want this to be a moment to maximize and come full circle with all of the red carpet work we’ve been doing throughout the season.”

Spate Trend Watch: South Asian makeup is gaining traction on TikTok

South Asian Makeup is the latest rising trend on TikTok with over 139,000 average weekly views, marking a 527% month-over-month growth.

In GRWM videos, creators offer glimpses into South Asian makeup routines, with a focus on eyeliner. From intricate bridal makeup worn by Indian women to eyeliner techniques for almond-shaped eyes, TikTok is serving as a source of inspiration and community. It also sheds light on brands like Kulfi Beauty, founded by Delhi-born Priyanka Ganjoo, which blends tradition and modernity.

Leveraging TikTok, Kulfi Beauty offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of its growth stages as it launches at Sephora and expands its product collection. On February 23, it dropped its newest product, a $26 clear brow gel dubbed Free The Brow Volumizing & Laminating Brow Gel, which sold out at Sephora.

“From K-beauty’s radiant glow to Douyin-inspired Chinese beauty and the vibrant hues of South Asian makeup, diversity is the true canvas of beauty. Beyond [catering to all] skin tones, [true diversity] calls for inclusive trends and products, challenging brands to embrace and celebrate the kaleidoscope of cultures and creating a beauty landscape where every individual’s unique essence shines,” said Yarden Horwitz, co-founder of Spate.

