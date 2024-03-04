The D’Amelio on their shoe brand and NYC pop-up

The D’Amelio family — mom Heidi, dad Marc, and sisters Charli, 19, and Dixie, 22 — are bringing their footwear brand to downtown Manhattan. Dubbed D’Amelio Footwear, the brand will be featured in a pop-up in partnership with Shopify from March 8-10.
The D’Amelios first launched shoes in May 2023. As for why the family’s first venture under the D’Amelio Brands umbrella was footwear, Charli D’Amelio said, “My dad knows someone who has worked in the footwear business for quite some time. … He’s the mastermind behind pretty much most things that go on with D’Amelio Brands. … The opportunity arose, and we couldn’t decide on anything better that we could do. Shoes are something we all wear quite often, and especially on [red] carpets and at events, where we’re in heels for long periods of time. When you have two minutes of a break, the first thing you want to do is take your shoes off and sit down. That began to get a little bit frustrating.” Prices of D’Amelio Footwear styles range from $69-$199. D’Amelio Brands also includes the popcorn brand Be Happy.
As such, the family decided that comfort would be a point of difference with its shoes. “I’ve learned a lot about shoes in the last year, [like] the importance of a heel’s [placement] and the way that affects how you walk,” Heidi D’Amelio said.
D’Amelio Brands is a family affair. “Dixie [has made a few] Tiktok posts about Be Happy [to promote the brand]. I don’t think anyone [else] would have been able to do that [as well] because she just knows what’s funny, she knows the app so well, and she also knows the brand. It came out great. And Charli’s posts have really moved the needle on footwear sales,” Marc D’Amelio said. Charli D’Amelio has over 152 million followers on TikTok; while Dixie D’Amelio has over 56 million.
Before the brand officially launched, the sisters wore its Camdon platform combat boots to Coachella and “got on all these lists for best dressed — and the shoes were samples,” said Dixie D’Amelio. Initially, the sisters’ own style and social media informed the designs for the brand, but they’ve since realized that “not everyone wants to wear platform shoes like Charli every day,” Dixie D’Amelio said.
But Charli D’Amelio noted that, as the brand has evolved, so too has her style. “I’m growing up and maturing and leaning more toward a cute little kitten heel or even a flat. I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Who is she?’ But honestly, it’s a cool little transition that I’m getting to make with the brand as a whole. I see myself developing with each new collection. That’s very exciting for me as I develop my own personal style,” she said.
In September 2023, a few months after the brand launched, it hosted a month-long pop-up, also in conjunction with Shopify, at L.A.’s The Grove. The NYC pop-up will be a shorter affair, but the family is packing in a handful of events. There will be a VIP event on March 9, when Heidi D’Amelio will moderate a panel discussion in celebration of International Women’s Day. It will feature Melissa Clayton, CEO of Tiny Tags jewelry; Valerie Bruce, gm of BBC Studios Los Angeles; and “special guests.” By the looks of the Shopify x D’Amelio Footwear website, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will be the surprise. On March 9 and 10, the pop-up will also invite shoppers to visit and build a floral bouquet.