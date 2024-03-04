The D’Amelio on their shoe brand and NYC pop-up

The D’Amelio family — mom Heidi, dad Marc, and sisters Charli, 19, and Dixie, 22 — are bringing their footwear brand to downtown Manhattan. Dubbed D’Amelio Footwear, the brand will be featured in a pop-up in partnership with Shopify from March 8-10.

The D’Amelios first launched shoes in May 2023. As for why the family’s first venture under the D’Amelio Brands umbrella was footwear, Charli D’Amelio said, “My dad knows someone who has worked in the footwear business for quite some time. … He’s the mastermind behind pretty much most things that go on with D’Amelio Brands. … The opportunity arose, and we couldn’t decide on anything better that we could do. Shoes are something we all wear quite often, and especially on [red] carpets and at events, where we’re in heels for long periods of time. When you have two minutes of a break, the first thing you want to do is take your shoes off and sit down. That began to get a little bit frustrating.” Prices of D’Amelio Footwear styles range from $69-$199. D’Amelio Brands also includes the popcorn brand Be Happy.