Those Sephora age-restriction rumors have been grossly exaggerated

Whether you like it or not, the recent rumors that Sephora will implement age restrictions for in-store shopping appear to have no basis.

Rumors, mostly via TikTok, have begun to crop up over the last several weeks. A video dated February 26 from Samantha Kaplan (@sammysamlife; 24,900 TikTok followers) details a rumor that people under 18 years old will no longer be allowed in Sephora stores without a legal adult. The video saw over 760,000 views. But the rumors go back further: A Jan. 31 video posted by Peyton Smith (@misspeytonsmith; 114,000 TikTok followers) cites age restrictions at both Sephora and Australian beauty retailer Mecca. It racked up 176,000 views. Comments on these videos are divisive, with teenagers frequently commenting that an age restriction would be unfair and others supporting the idea of a restriction for shoppers under 13 years old. On a related note, others are expressing support for the idea of brands labeling their products as suitable or unsuitable for certain age groups.