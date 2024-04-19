Week in Review: Women’s basketball players are the new fashion icons

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by Glossy managing editor Tatiana Pile and Digiday Media audio producer Sara Patterson to break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

Viewership of women’s basketball skyrocketed last year, with the women’s NCAA championship game eclipsing the men’s counterpart. So, on this special episode, Sara and Tatiana give a report from the Orange Carpet at the WNBA Draft. We also talk about the growing popularity of women’s sports and the potential impact on fashion as these players secure major brand deals.