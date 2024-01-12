Week in Review: NYFW’s preliminary schedule, Rent the Runway’s layoffs, fashion’s big night at the Golden Globes

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and international fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss the highlights and surprises of the CFDA’s preliminary official New York Fashion Week schedule for fall 2024. We also talk about Rent the Runway’s latest round of layoffs, which impacted 10% of its corporate employees, and the fashion brands that ruled the Golden Globes red carpet.