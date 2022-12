On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, layoffs hit H&M as the company sees rising costs, and Savage x Fenty settled a consumer protection lawsuit centered on misleading its members about payments. Also, a deep dive into the Balenciaga controversy and what it means for the future of the brand.