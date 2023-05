On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news.

This week, we discuss why runway shows in South Korea are trending among luxury fashion brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Plus, Bally and creative director Luigi Villaseñor part ways after just 17 months, and Google Shopping embraces AI, shining a light on the next era of retail.