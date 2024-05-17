Week in Review: De Beers’s future, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, abuse allegations against Shein

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the possibility that De Beers’s parent company may spin it out into an independent company, the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the continued allegations of abuse at Shein.