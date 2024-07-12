Week in Review: Burberry layoffs, Saks’s parent buys Neiman Marcus, Shein x Monse

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we take a look at the layoffs at Burberry and what it says about the state of British luxury, the landmark acquisition plans for Saks Fifth Avenue parent company HBC to buy Neiman Marcus, and the surprising collaboration between Shein and Monse.