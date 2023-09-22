Themoirè’s Francesca Monaco on the evolution of sustainable fashion at Milan Fashion Week

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In a dedicated podcast series running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event, as driven by technology.

In this episode, we sit down with Francesca Monaco, the co-founder of the Milanese handbag and accessories brand Themoiré. Fresh off the brand’s show in Milan on Wednesday, Monaco spoke about how Themoirè uses its seasonal fashion shows to highlight the pillars of the brand, including its use of sustainable materials and its work with artisans from around the world. Monaco said the industry has made strides in the availability of better sustainable materials that can stand up to traditional animal leather, in terms of quality and price. But, as she explains in this episode, “We’re still at just the beginning.”